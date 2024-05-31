Selena Gomez Says She Planned To Adopt Children Before Entering Into Relationship With Benny Blanco; 'If I Had Not...'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. Both artists have been successful and blew away the audience's minds with their work, respectively.

Since the couple went public, they have never been shy about expressing their love for each other. Recently, the Lose You To Love Me singer spoke about her previous plans to adopt children in a cover story published in Time Magazine (May 29). Check out what the pop star had planned.

Selena Gomez opens up about her previous decision to adopt

According to Billboard, Gomez’s successful Rare Beauty was honored by Time Magazine this month. In the magazine’s cover story, Gomez candidly spoke about her previous plans to be a mother.

The Only Murders In The Building actress admitted to getting used to being single after not dating for five years. She expressed that many people are scared of being alone and she had tortured herself in her head for around two years being alone. Gomez added, “Then I kind of accepted it.”

The hitmaker added, "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

This was her plan before she met her now-beau, Benny Blanco. During Blanco's visit to The Howard Stern Show, he candidly revealed his desire to start a family with Gomez.

Selena Gomez on how she started dating Benny Blanco

Gomez revealed the story about how she and Blanco got together in the publication. Being in the same industry, Blanco and the songstress have previously worked together, most famously on the song titled, I Can't Get Enough, which also featured J Balvin and Tainy’s works.

Gomez revealed that she had asked the producer to set her up with someone he knew. During Blanco’s birthday, he brought one of his friends to meet the Come And Get It singer, only for her to realize that she liked the Eastside musician.

The global pop star expressed that such a thing happens when one least expects it. She added, “I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

