'I'm Not Familiar At All': Jacques Audiard Admits He Was ‘Unaware’ Of Selena Gomez’s Fame Before Casting Her In Emilia Perez

Jacques Audiard is one of the most highly accomplished directors. Audiard has worked with many A-list talents in the film industry, including Selena Gomez. He has collaborated with Gomez in his upcoming musical crime comedy movie Emilia Perez, in which she plays the role of Jessi Del Monte.

Audiard recently revealed his reason behind making this 2024 Cannes standout film. In addition, he also admitted that he was "unaware" of Gomez's massive fame before he offered her the role in this project.

#CannesMoments | Standing ovation pour Emilia Pérez 🌟

« C'est toujours une appréhension énorme de venir à Cannes. On est vraiment récompensé. J'ai envie de le refaire ! » - Jacques Audiard



-----#CannesMoments | Standing ovation for Emilia Pérez 🌟

"Coming to Cannes like this… pic.twitter.com/fpXwnhTuFJ — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 20, 2024

Jacques Audiard says he was 'unaware' of Selena Gomez's fame

Jacques Audiard recently received a rapturous 11-minute standing ovation at the premiere of his latest musical crime comedy film, Emilia Perez, at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The movie boasts a stellar cast ensemble featuring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Édgar Ramírez and many more.

In a recent candid interview with Collider, Audiard opened up about his decision to direct his upcoming movie, Emilia Perez. The 72-year-old director also shared his thoughts on casting Selena Gomez in the project.

The director was asked if he was aware of her huge fan base in the United States and if he was conscious about casting her in the movie. Audiard responded, "I was completely unaware of it." He continued, "I'm not familiar at all with this social network, Instagram, TikTok generation. I have no access to all of that."

He then revealed that before casting Gomez in Emilia Perez, he saw her in Woody Allen's romantic comedy film A Rainy Day in New York (2019) and in Harmony Korine's comedy crime movie Spring Breakers, suggesting he was impressed with her acting skills, which led him to offer her the role.

JACQUES AUDIARD, lauréat du Prix du Jury pour EMILIA PÉREZ.

-----

JACQUES AUDIARD, award winner of the Jury Prize for EMILIA PÉREZ.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #Photocall #PrixDuJury pic.twitter.com/lXn7R7xKQy — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024

He said, "I knew her from Spring Breakers and the Woody Allen film she played in, [A Rainy Day in New York]. I just wanted to work with her for that. And when I met her in New York one morning in a cafe, I just knew instantly that I wanted to work with her."

Selena Gomez reveals Jacques Audiard 'took a chance' on her in casting her for Emilia Perez

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez opened up about her casting process in Jacques Audiard's upcoming movie. Gomez revealed that the director wasn't aware of her work before offering her the role.

She shared, "Jacques, who really didn’t know anything about me, took a chance and believed in me simply based on what I was able to do, and that was really special for me."

Gomez continued, "I think this is a really big deal, and I choose projects according to the filmmaker, to the content, to the meaning, all of it."