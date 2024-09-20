Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo And Caleb McLaughlin Take Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of Stranger Things Season 5 In New Sneak Peek Video; Watch

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, Stranger Things fans were treated to an exciting sneak peek into the highly anticipated 5th and final season. Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo gave superfans Amy and Elicia a special set tour, showing all the magic and memorable elements that bring Hawkins, Indiana to life.

During the behind-the-scenes tour, the cast showed many iconic props and costumes from Hawkins' 1980s set. They showed fans the bikes they used to ride and the Dungeons and Dragons game they played in Season 1, even Eleven's eggos and Winona Ryder's axe.

This immersive experience allowed fans to witness firsthand the meticulous attention to detail that has made Stranger Things a cultural sensation. The tour also included fun trivia from the cast, making it a memorable experience for the lucky superfans.

The sneak peek showed the emotional and thrilling journey that viewers can expect in the final season. As the series approaches its final chapter, fans can expect the same mix of nostalgia and suspense that has defined Stranger Things since the beginning.

Each season of Stranger Things has consistently ranked among Netflix's most popular shows. Season 4 broke records by becoming Netflix's most-watched English-language TV series.

Within the first 28 days of its release, it received more than 1.35 billion views. The series has captivated audiences while also receiving critical acclaim for its storylines, performances, and nostalgic depiction of 1980s midwestern America.

The show's influence extends beyond its viewership; it has reignited interest in 1980s music and fashion. Characters like Eleven and iconic songs from the series, such as Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill and The Neverending Story, have become a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences on social media platforms.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and executive produced by director Shawn Levy. He'll return to direct at least one episode in the final season. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Levy talked about his upcoming work on the show.

“Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode," Levy said.

He stated that he wants to provide a satisfying conclusion to the series. He stated that any episode of Stranger Things reveals that the Duffers have always been obsessed with sticking the landing.

He went on to say that they had to stick the landing of every episode, and they tried to stick the landing at the end of each season. So, they're all focused on landing the series finale.

