Stranger Things Season 5: Is Will The Key To Stop Vecna? Find Out

Stranger Things, a popular Netflix series, features a diverse cast of beloved characters, including Hopper, Steve, Eleven, Dustin, the Mindflayer, and Vecna. However, the show's trajectory is primarily driven by Will Byers, a young boy who gets kidnapped, leading his family and friends to discover government cover-ups and alien worlds. Byers' kidnapping catalyzes the show's development and continues to be a beloved character in the series.

As the final season of Stranger Things approaches, the focus is on Will Byers as a key character in the fight against Vecna's plans for Hawkins and the heroes standing in his way. Eleven is a likely contender, but Will's potential role in stopping Vecna and saving the world from the Upside-Down is a significant one.

Will's journey in Stranger Things so far

Will Byers, a shy and introverted boy, was taken by a Demogorgon. The mystery of his disappearance would lead to a series of unsolved events. Hawkins Laboratory was found to be responsible for opening the rift to the Upside Down, an alternate reality connected to our world. Will's mother, Joyce, and Sheriff Hopper ventured into this alien world to save his life, uncovering the truth about the Demogorgon and the events that followed.

The second season showed that Will didn’t survive completely untouched. His experiences connected him psychically to an entity from the Upside Down known as the Mind Flayer. A giant, monstrous creature that connects to the other creatures of the Upside Down, the Mind Flayer attempted to possess Will through their shared mind-link, hoping to cross over into our world. The combined efforts of his friends, family, Hopper, and of course, Eleven helped save Will from the creature and shut the rift once more.

Advertisement

In season 3, Will struggles to retain his childhood and clashes with his friends who grow up faster. He remains connected to the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer, detecting the growing infection in Hawkins when Billy becomes possessed. After saving Hawkins, Will moves to California with his family. In season 4, Will struggles with his sexuality, feelings for Mike, and helping track down Eleven and stop Vecna. Despite their efforts, Vecna's plans work, and Will senses the Upside Down infiltrating Hawkins.

Is Will the key to stopping Vecna?

In season 4, Vecna, also known as Henry Creel, gains powers after disappearing for 12 hours in an alternate world and brings back the Mind Flayer. This parallels Will's story, where Henry is warped into a future killer, while Will has friends and family to help purge the monster.

Henry's powers became uncontrollable, leading to his caregiver, Dr. Brenner, chipping him. The experiments on children, including Eleven, continued until Henry regained them and killed everyone except Brenner and Eleven. However, Eleven was horrified and banished Henry to the Upside Down, where he became Vecna, turning into a scarred monster.

Advertisement

Henry Creel and Will Byer, both connected to the hive mind of the Upside Down, maybe the key to stopping Vecna. Will's traumas in the Upside Down may have given him gifts to alter and shape the energies of the Upside Down, similar to Vecna's. Stranger Things creators may set up a battle featuring Eleven, Vecna, and Will in tragic circumstances. Vecna may view Will as a child he wasn't allowed to become or as a final vessel to take as he crosses over into our world. Will holds the power or answer to stop Vecna once and for all.

Season 5 of Stranger Things may introduce another humanoid villain, the Eddie Munson. This could change the pace of the show and add emotional investment to the Hawkins gang. Eddie, a beloved character, would be serving Vecna, causing inner turmoil for the Hawkins. They must decide whether to fight Eddie/Kas or find a way to release him from Vecna's influence. The Eddie Munson/Kas theory has withheld a strong following online due to its emotional investment.

Advertisement

Will and Eleven, who are not considered villains, have a deep connection with the Upside Down, which Vecna could exploit to turn Eleven against others. However, the main attraction of Stranger Things is the grotesque and mutated creatures from the Upside Down. The possibilities for animal variants of Upside Down monsters are endless, and while humanoid antagonists can be rewarding, the show also features a fair share of grotesque and mutated creatures.

The Duffer brothers are considering the possibility of another humanoid entity, Vecna, or Eleven with a more complex past. Monsters are the main difference in Stranger Things, so they should capitalize on Vecna's success by creating a terrifying and lovable villain. To enhance Season 5, a new influx of monsters could be the perfect send-off for the show, ensuring an unforgettable experience for viewers.

ALSO READ: ‘We're Getting There’: Joe Keery Gives Stranger Things Season 5 Update