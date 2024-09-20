Wednesday Shares First Behind-The-Scenes Look At Darker And Grittier Season 2; Here's Which Returning Stars Appear On The Clip

It’s time for Wednesday fans to gear up for an extra spooky storyline as a new video of the acclaimed shared showcases what to expect from the upcoming season and who will be returning and joining the iconic Tim Burton directorial project.

The new video gave us an insight into the behind-the-scenes glimpses of the cast including Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta- Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday.

Ortega can be seen holding a sharp object and saying, “Let's play dolls,” on what appears to be a monitor on set. Catherine, who portrays the role of Morticia, promises that the upcoming season will be big and will have more twists than one can ever imagine.

It appears that the glimpses they showed in the video were spooky enough as Ortega teased, “If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed, and I'm not that generous."

As per Entertainment Weekly, the showrunners, Al Gough and Miles Miller previously shared a statement saying that they were “thrilled” because all the Addams family members would be joining the Nevermore Academy this season with the “dream cast of icons and new faces.” Apart from this, not much is known about the next season.

However, when it comes to the new members featuring in the series, acclaimed stars such as Steve Buscemi, will join the show portraying a character named Barry Dort. Other new guest stars who will embark on this journey are Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Haley Joel Osment.

The new series regulars including Billie Piper, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Evie Templeton would also join the Burton-helmed project.

The individuals who appeared in season one including Percy Hynes White, Jaime McShane, and Naomi J. Ogawa have said goodbye to the upcoming season.

Season one of Wednesday featured Ortega as a goth girl who tries to better her emerging psychic skills as a new student at Nevermore Academy and also uncover a mystery and a supernatural killing spree.

The fans of the show can expect to watch the upcoming season in the year 2025.

