Kylie Jenner needs no introduction. She is part of the famous sister group Kardashian-Jenner. The socialite is always in the news for something or other. She is mostly known for her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet. The actor is famous for his outstanding roles in Lady Bird and Little Women. He has been nominated for various prestigious accolades. Chalamet and Jenner started dating last year in April. As reported by OK! Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly drifted apart due to their busy schedules.

ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner’s New Look A Result Of Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet?

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet drift apart?

There are many rumors going around regarding Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship. As of now, it's unclear whether or not they've called it quits, but one source says the couple may be on a break due to their hectic schedules. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently debuted her own vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, while Timothée Chalamet is now filming his new Bob Dylan biography.

According to a source who talked with InTouch, as reported by OK! Magazine, their time together has been cut short due to their many commitments. The source said, "They're hardly together anymore. One could even say they're taking a break. Their lives became hectic, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules settle down, everything could change."

Advertisement

The insider stated that "they still care about each other, so maybe they'll pick up where they left off. Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention from the real reason he was there. His career is taking off, and he wants to safeguard and grow it based on his talent, not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie.”

Although for now it seems both Jenner and Chalamet are focused on their respective careers,.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship timeline

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of Hollywood's most hidden couples to date. Though romantic rumors circulated between the two in April last year, the cosmetics tycoon and actor did not make a public appearance together until September. Nonetheless, several prominent publications have covered the couple's relationship, with some calling it casual but also new and exciting. Let’s take a brief look at the couple’s relationship timeline.

While Jenner and Chalamet have not publicly commented on their relationship, dating rumors began to circulate in early April. Jenner and Chalamet are apparently having a casual relationship outside of the spotlight. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are casually seeing each other and trying to keep it low-key. Jenner and Chalamet were initially pictured together in June of last year at the actor's Beverly Hills home. Jenner was then seen arriving at the Wonka actor's Beverly Hills home in her Mercedes following a shopping trip to the region in August. Jenner and Chalamet first appeared together in public in September at Beyoncé's star-studded birthday extravaganza.

September was full of PDA for the couple. Jenner attended a New York Fashion Week event with Chalamet, less than a week after their PDA-filled date in Los Angeles. The couple were out and about. Jenner and Chalamet were spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday for the US Open men's finals. Chalamet also made his first comment about dating Jenner in October. In November, Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time and his monologue featuring the baby face rap broke the internet. Later on he and Jenner went to the SNL after-party together. In December last year, a source for People revealed Jenner and Chalamet's current relationship status, claiming the mother of two now refers to the actor as her boyfriend.

Advertisement

In January of this year, the couple attended the 81st Golden Globes, and while they did not walk the red carpet together, they were spotted showing off their love at the ceremony. In an interview with the New York Times, Jenner even answered the widespread conjecture that Chalamet inspired her notable shift in personal style over the last year, when she transitioned from spicy, ultra-s*xy outfits to sophisticated minimalist apparel.

ALSO READ: Did Timothée Chalamet Attend Kim Kardashians' Family Easter Party? Here's What Fans Think