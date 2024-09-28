'First Time Hearing Of It': Gossip Girl Narrator Kristen Bell Reveals She Did Not Know Where Show Was Filmed

Kristen Bell, the 44-year-old actress who voiced the infamous Gossip Girl, recently shared a surprising revelation: she didn’t know where the popular series was filmed. In an interview with Bustle, Bell explained that she never set foot on the show’s set, as she recorded all her lines remotely.

During the interview, Bell discussed her detachment from the production location of Gossip Girl, a show set in the Upper East Side of New York City. "The funny thing is, as Gossip Girl, I was only on a microphone in Los Angeles; I was never shooting with them," Bell explained. She then amusingly asked her Bustle interview companion, Adam Brody, "Where’d they shoot that show?"

Brody, who is married to Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, jokingly replied, "Montreal." Bell initially accepted the answer, saying, "Okay, first time hearing of it." It wasn’t until Brody corrected himself with "Well, New York," that Bell realized he was kidding. "Oh, New York. You were joking?" she responded with laughter.

Brody playfully added, "You can see how involved she was." Bell then explained her role further, stating that her only responsibility was to "get on the mic and give the sass" as the mysterious Gossip Girl.

Bell also reminisced about her earlier interactions with Leighton Meester, recalling how they first worked together on Veronica Mars. "We had a lot of scenes together," she said, fondly remembering Meester’s performance in a storyline where her character may have been involved with a teacher.

Since Gossip Girl, Bell has taken on a wide variety of roles, including in Frozen and The Good Place. However, she continues to focus on balancing her career and family life, telling PEOPLE that she’s learning to prioritize her time, especially with her husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. While Bell admits that saying no is hard for a "people-pleaser" like her, she’s working on making space for relaxation, noting, "I like pausing a lot. I find it vital."

