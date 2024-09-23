Nobody Wants This Co-Stars Adam Brody And Kristen Bell Reveal They Haven’t Watched Each Other’s Hit Teen Shows

Nobody Wants This co-stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell revealed that they have not seen each other's hit teen dramas, The O.C. and Veronica Mars. Brody, who will portray the role of Hot Rabbi in the show, grew to fame with The O.C. show, where the actor played Seth Cohen alongside Rachel Bilson.

As for Bell, the actress played the lead role in the teen drama, which also starred Jason Dohring and Teddy Dunn. During their appearance on The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the actors shared the insights of their upcoming Netflix show, wherein the celebrities engaged in banter with each other.

While in the conversation, Bell went on to confess that though she had not watched a single episode of The O.C., she still had a crush on the actor. Talking to her husband, Bell said, “I’ve never seen any episode of The O.C.” The Good Place actress also mentioned that she found Brody really cute. She added, “Now, did I have a crush on Adam? Of course. Everybody did.”

The River Wild star burst into laughter at the actress' confession. Not being too innocent himself, the actor also confessed to having never watched a single episode of Veronica Mars. Finding the confession shocking, Bell stated, “That one hurts.”

Soon after his wife’s confession about not watching Brody’s teen drama, the podcast host defending the actress revealed that her not watching the show had nothing to do with the Hollywood actor. Still, as her many friends appeared in the TV series, she did not want to be critical.

Bell confessed, “I was really close with Rachel [Bilson], and I still am.” Bilson played Summer Roberts, the love interest of Brody's character. As a matter of fact, the actor and Bilson also dated offscreen until the finale season of the show. Giving out his reason for not watching Veronica Mars, the Gilmore Girls actor mentioned that he was in his 20s and wasn’t quite fond of watching television dramas.

Brody elaborated, “I wasn’t watching a bunch of high school shows. I was going to the Sunset 5 [movie theater].”

As for the upcoming romance drama, Nobody Wants This, Brody and Bell will fall for each other in a bunch of episodes set to release on September 26.

