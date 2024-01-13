Former American footballer says Taylor Swift will be blamed if Kansas City Chiefs fail to defend their Super Bowl title: Exploring his recent comments

Former American footballer Brett Favre thinks Taylor Swift will be blamed if the Kansas City Chiefs fail to defend their Super Bowl title this year.

For those not in the loop, Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The duo began seeing each other somewhere around July-August last year and since then, Taylor has been a frequent attendee in the Kansas City Chiefs’ family box.

The Bad Blood hitmaker, however, has been already labeled as bad luck for her boyfriend’s team. Join us as we explore Brett Fevre’s recent comment about the songstress and more below.

Brett Favre says Taylor Swift will be blamed for Kansas City Cheifs’ loss in Super Bowl

Sports fans can be ruthless when their favorite teams don't perform well and retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Fevre is himself vouching for it. The former footballer was asked in a recent interview about his opinion on Taylor Swift being a distraction for Kansas City to which he said, “I think it’ll be a distraction if they don't make it to the Super Bowl. Adding on to his comments, he said, “It’s not for me to say it, you know, but if they don't win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are gonna say ‘that’s why’.”

Kansas City fans and the ‘Taylor Swift Curse’ theory

If Taylor Swift ends up getting dragged for Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss next month she’ll just have to Shake It Off like she so gracefully does every time. The Kansas City Chiefs fans had previously trolled Taylor after KC lost their Christmas Day game for which Taylor marked her presence in the stadium. Angry fans took to Twitter and blamed Taylor and the alleged Taylor Swift curse for their team's underperformance.

“The Taylor Swift curse continues,” a KC fan wrote.

“The Taylor Swift curse is real, y'all,” another added.

“So the Chiefs really are snake-bitten aren't they? I’m starting to believe the Taylor Swift Curse theory,” another chimed in.

The Super Bowl will take place next month on February 11.

