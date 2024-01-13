Are Anderson Paak and Jae Lin divorcing? Exploring the couple's marriage

Anderson Paak, one-half of the musical duo Silk Sonic, has filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years. He is also seeking joint physical and legal custody of their two children. Known for keeping their private lives under wraps, the duo got married in 2011. Here's what we know about their divorce so far

Anderson Paak files for divorce from wife Jae Lin

The Leave the Door Open star filed for the dissolution of his marriage to his wife of 12 years in the Los Angeles Court. The singer-songwriter has also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, sons Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq, 13 and 6 respectively.

In the legal filings obtained by TMZ, Anderson Paak states the date of separation between the couple as TBD, hinting that the husband and wife could have been parted for a while now, given how the singer does not even remember the actual date of them deciding to call it quits.

Anderson Paak is also unwilling to offer any spousal support for his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jae Lin. In his divorce filing, the Grammy Award-winning artist has asked the court to terminate its ability to grant any spousal support to his ex-wife. Something seems to have gone terribly wrong in their happy, away-from-the-limelight marriage of 12 years.

How did Anderson Paak and Jae Lin meet? What do we know about Jae Lin?

Not much information is available about the couple’s love story before their marriage. Jae Lin especially has managed to keep her life tightly sealed and away from the fanfare that comes with her husband’s popularity. Any information apart from her being a music student at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood is not known to the public.

As for Anderson Paak, his marriage with Jae Lin is said to be his second. His first marriage, at the age of 21, as reported by multiple outlets, lasted for only two years.

He married Jae Lin, a South Korean music student in America in 2011 and the couple welcomed their first child, their eldest son the same year. Point to be noted, the current Grammy-winning singer had not yet seen fame back then. He was reported to be working at a marijuana farm in Santa Barbara from where he was fired without any prior notice, leaving the Paak family homeless for a while.

What is causing the family that stuck together in the most difficult of times to separate is not yet known. This is a developing story. More details on the matter are awaited.

