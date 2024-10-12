Freaky Friday Sequel and Lilo & Stitch Live Action Finally Get Release Dates; Here's All You Need to Know

Disney Banner is gearing up for an exciting expansion with the announcement of release dates for two highly anticipated sequels: Freakier Friday and the live-action Lilo & Stitch. After a fantastic presentation at the D23 Expo, the filmmakers revealed that these sequels are set to premiere in 2025.

While Freakier Friday is scheduled for August 8, 2025, Lilo & Stitch Live Action will release on May 23, 2025.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are set to return to the sequel after two decades of delivering the original hit comedy. The movie is expected to clash with another untitled movie, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Apart from Lee Curtis and Lohan, other original cast members joining the productions include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Michell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. According to the media reports, the film has already wrapped up the production.

The official plot description of Freakier Friday reads, “A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.”

It further states, “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

As for Lilo & Stitch live action, the fans will see a return of Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch, while Lilo will be portrayed by Sydney Agusong. Additionally, the cast also includes Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and Tia Carrere, among others.

The script was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright from an earlier version by Mike Van Waes. Rideback is produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin serving as the executive producer.

Lilo & Stitch will be sharing the Memorial Day weekend with the upcoming installment of Mission Impossible, starring Tom Cruise. It is expected to be a win-win situation for Lilo & Stitch as well as the latter, as one is targeted towards the male-oriented audience while the other looks out for a family-oriented audience.

