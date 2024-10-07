Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Freakier Friday Co-Star Lindsay Lohan Is Embracing 'Mom Mode' With Son Luai: 'Hard To Pull Her Away...'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared that her co-star Lindsay Lohan is embracing motherhood. She mentioned that the actress is engaged and dedicated to her responsibilities as a mother to her son, Luai. Lohan gave birth to her first baby boy with her husband, Bader Shammas, in July 2023.

In addition, Lohan will appear in the sequel to her 2003 film Freaky Friday, as she has reprised her role as Anna Coleman alongside Curtis, who is back to play the role of her on-screen mother, Tess Coleman, in Freakier Friday. Read on to know more details!

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis gushed about her co-star Lindsay Lohan and shared how watching Lohan enjoying motherhood feels good. The actress revealed that her experience reuniting with Lohan on their highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday was fun, noting "the whole thing was fun, just from all areas of it."

Curtis, who shares two daughters, Ruby Guest and Annie Guest, with her husband, Christopher Guest, then told the publication that the Mean Girls actress is "always" in "mom mode." The Halloween Ends actress added, "She just loves it. It's actually very hard to pull her away from mom mode."

The Last Show Girl actress also revealed that Lohan didn't bring her son to the set, but her husband and son would often pick her up from work. She explained that Bader and Luai would wait for the actress in her trailer, and then "they all go home together."

Last month, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan spoke with PEOPLE during Disney’s D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, where they revealed who they would choose to swap bodies with if given the chance, similar to their original film.

Lohan responded, "Anyone? Maybe my baby," adding, "Just to see — because he is so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else."

The upcoming sequel Freakier Friday picks up years after the mother-daughter duo, Tess Coleman (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan), face an identity crisis as they accidentally swap bodies after eating magic Chinese fortune cookies. Now, Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges of blending two families, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Meanwhile, Freaky Friday is available to stream on Disney+ and Prime Video.