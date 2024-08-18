Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Buddy Macaulay Culkin Is A 'Very Good S--t Talker' While Playing Video Games; Deets

Freddie Prinze Jr., the actor of hit movies such as She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer, recently revealed some interesting but light-hearted information about him and Macaulay Culkin, the star of Home Alone. In a recent interview, Prinze Jr. explained that he plays games with Macauley Culkin and that he is a "very good s--t talker."

Prinze Jr. has been friends with Culkin since childhood and they are more than co-stars. They bond over their shared passion for video gaming, with a particular fondness for BattleTech, which involves mechs engaged in warfare. According to Prinze Jr., Culkin’s witty taunts during the game only add to its fun factor.

He said, "I play the [video] game BattleTech with Macaulay Culkin. He’s a very good s--- talker. He said something very funny to me about one of the other players. I can’t even say what it was, because that guy will see this and know it was him."

Additionally, the actor spoke about his personal life further and discussed the present things he is doing. Prinze Jr., who is now 48 years old, still has a booming career and keeps up strong ties with friends and family members. He recently unveiled that he and his co-star in She’s All That, Rachael Leigh Cook are working on another project together. Even though it will not be related to their previous film, it will be a romantic comedy of the same genre—a thing many nostalgic fans would love.

Prinze Jr. fondly recalled his time with Cook and talked about how they have remained friends over the years. "I got an email from Rachael Leigh Cook about a movie we’re trying to do together," he said. "We’re still really good friends." This new movie is expected to entertain fans of romantic comedies appearing on screens soon with a fresh storyline.

Prinze Jr. also shares some insights about his personal life apart from professional news. Every time he takes his 14-year-old daughter, Charlotte; shopping, Prinze Jr said he scores “dad points.” For instance, “I could just walk in the door and give my credit card and say, ‘That looks nice,’” said Prinze Jr. He also highlighted the importance of date nights with his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar. The two have a rule to go outside once per week for a dinner date which last involved a big seafood tower that had everything eaten except the ice.

Nevertheless, Prinze squeezes some fun into his busy schedule such as singing to his three dogs. Although he confesses to having an awful singing voice; Prinze loves creating theme music for each of them.

Prinze Jr.’s remarks on Culkin’s talents as a “s--t talker” while discussing gaming shed light on this other side of him and what he finds amusing among friends. Their friendship with Culkin and love for video games add playfulness and fun to his life.

