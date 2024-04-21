How Did Patti Smith React To Being Named In Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Title Track? Find Out

The veteran singer and songwriter Patti Smith, aged 77, did not shy away when it came to expressing her thoughts on being named in Taylor Swift's newly released album, The Tortured Poet’s Department's title track.

The lyrics that featured Smith’s name in the title track were, “I laughed in your face and said, 'You're not Dylan Thomas / I’m not Patti Smith / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel / We're modern idiots.’ ”

Along with Smith, Swift has name-dropped many people in the songs featured in TTPD including Dylan Thomas, Clara Bow, Lucy Dacus, and Jack Antonoff.

What was Patti Smith’s Instagram Post?

The singer took to Instagram to thank the Look What You Made Me Do singer. The Gloria singer shared a post that had two pictures of her reading Dylan Thomas’s book in black and white. The black and white filter seems like she took inspiration from TTPD’s theme.

The singer took to Instagram to thank the Look What You Made Me Do singer. The Gloria singer shared a post that had two pictures of her reading Dylan Thomas's book in black and white. The black and white filter seems like she took inspiration from TTPD's theme.

In one picture Smith smiled at the camera while sitting and holding Dylan Thomas: Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Dog and in another picture, she appeared to be reading the book, that was held in her hand.

The caption read, “This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor. @taylorswift.”

Patti Smith’s Thoughts on Tayor Swift

The Horses singer has previously shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift. In 2019, Smith told The New York Times, “She's (Swift) a pop star who's under tremendous scrutiny all the time, and one can't imagine what that's like.” She added, "It's unbelievable to not be able to go anywhere, do anything, have messy hair.”

Smith further said that she is sure Swift is trying to do something good and not and not something bad. She continued, “And if it influences some of her avid fans to open up their thoughts, what does it matter?”

Taylor Swift’s newly released album is getting a lot of attention on social media. Many of her fans are expressing their admiration and love for the featured songs in the album.

