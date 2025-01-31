From Green Day, Katy Perry to Samuel Jackson, Celebrities Come Together at L.A. Fire Aid Concert

The Los Angeles FireAid Concert has to be a remarkable initiative and one live ensemble that will be remembered for years. A sold-out crowd saw Green Day taking the stage as the band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, addressed the attendees with emotional yet remarkable words.

“California, Los Angeles, Altadena, the Palisades—we are in this together,” the 21 Guns singer screamed. Moreover, the act was joined by Billie Eilish on stage as they sang Last Night on Earth, a 2009 track.

Soon actor and comedian Billy Crystal took to the stage, sharing his experience of losing his home in the Palisades Fire, also stating that he was wearing the same clothes that he had worn at the time of evacuation.

For those unaware, the concert aims at raising as much money as possible for fire relief efforts. Taking the stage, Crystal mentioned that all donations of the night would be matched by Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie Snyder. As per Crystal, U2 had donated $1 million already.

The stage was then taken over by Alanis Morissette and Anderson Paak, with the latter surprising the crowd at the FireAid Benefit Concert by welcoming Dr. Dre on stage. They were also joined by drummer Sheila E.

Making a rare live appearance, legendary Joni Mitchell was too seen on the stage of the FireAid concert 2025. Then the folk-rock artist Dawes performed Time Spent in Los Angeles, further welcoming Stephen Stills.

Kicking off the Intuit Dome portion at the FireAid Concert, Samuel L. Jackson asked the huge crowd to give a “round of applause” to first responders.

The Pulp Fiction actor then introduced Pasadena firefighter Chien Yu, who had too lost his home in the Eaton Fire. Other big names that were seen on the stage of the FireAid Concert were Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Stevie Nicks, Gracie Abrams, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more.

The show was held at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.