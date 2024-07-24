Neil Young To Make Stage Comeback At New York's Farm Aid Festival Following Canceled Tour: Details HERE

Earlier this year, when Neil Young & Crazy Horse took the road for the first time since 2019, their shows were met with a rather overwhelming response from fans. Months later, however, the band announced the cancellation of their remaining tour dates as several members of the group fell ill.

In a statement last month, the band wrote, “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

Hence, we are happy to report that Neil Young has announced an upcoming gig for himself and for a cause that's close to his heart. The 78-year-old singer will be performing this fall at New York’s benefit festival, Farm Aid.

More details below!

Neil Young set to perform at New York’s Farm Aid Festival this September

The music festival announced its performer lineup on Tuesday, July 23, with Young billed alongside artists like Willie Nelson and family, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), John Mellencamp, Charlie Crockett, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more. The former has been a regular at the annual event except for 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Farm Aid will be held on September 21 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. Additional performers are expected to be announced for the festival lineup at a later date. Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

Will Crazy Horse also perform at the 2024 Ohana Festival?

Before the band canceled the remainder of their Love Earth tour in June, Young and Co. were also forced to postpone shows in Chicago, Austin, and Dallas due to illness. Similarly, Crazy Horse also pulled out of the 2024 Ohana Festival, citing health concerns. Their performance there was set for September 28.

Now, in light of Young returning to the stage the same month for the above-mentioned event, albeit without his bandmates, we wonder if Crazy Horse is also considering reviving their Ohana Festival gig.