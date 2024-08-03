From Lance Bass To Justin Timberlake: Where Are The 5 Members Of *NSYNC Now; Let's Find Out?

It’s hard to believe that over 25 years have passed since *NSYNC first burst onto the music scene! This iconic band was made up of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass. The group was formed in 1996 and it quickly became a household name. They released many hit albums and performed unforgettable concerts.

Although *NSYNC went on hiatus in 2002, the members have reunited several times since then. In this article, we’ll explore what each of the five members is up to now. From Justin Timberlake’s solo career to Lance Bass’ exciting family file, let’s dive into their lives.

Justin Timberlake: A solo superstar

Justin Timberlake was already known for his role on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club before joining *NSYNC. After the band went on hiatus, he launched a successful solo career. His first album, Justified, was released in 2002 and featured hit songs like Cry Me a River and Rock Your Body. This album earned him two Grammys, too.

Timberlake has also acted in films like Friends with Benefits and The Social Network. In addition to music and acting, he voices Branch in the animated Trolls movies. Justin married Jessica Biel in 2012, and now they have two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Recently, Timberlake was on a world tour to promote his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. However, he faced some legal trouble this June when he was arrested for DWI in New York. Though his attorney claimed he was not intoxicated, the next court date is set for August 9.

JC Chasez: The creative force

Like Timberlake, JC Chasez was a fellow Mouseketter. He launched a solo career after NSYNC and released his debut album, Schizophrenic, in 2004. Although he faced some challenges in the music industry, Chasez found success as a writer and producer for various artists.

Chasez has also appeared on television, notably as a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew. Recently, he revealed that he was working on two musicals. In 2019, he publicly opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, Jennifer HuYoung.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass, 45, joined *NSYNC as the last member. After the band’s peak, he took a different path and became a TV personality and actor. He starred in the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding and hosted several shows, including Finding Prince Charming.

Bass is also known for his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and has written a bestselling autobiography, Out of Sync. In 2014, he got married to artist Michael Turchin. And in 2021, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. Bass continues to entertain fans through various projects, including his podcast, Frosted Tips.

Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone has had a busy career since NSYNC. He appeared in the hit movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel. Beyond acting, Fatone has worked as a TV presenter and hosted several shows across different networks. In 2007, he released a memoir titled Fatone and appeared on reality shows like Dancing with the Stars.

He finished second on this famous dancing reality show. Recently, he went on tour with AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. Fatone got married to Kelly Baldwin in 2004, and they have two daughters, Briahna and Kloey. But they got divorced after 20 years and co-parent their kids now. Also, according to reports, Fatone is currently dating Izabel Araujo.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick has made a name for himself in reality TV. He has appeared on TV shows like The Masked Singer and Celebrity Big Brother. He got married to Karly Skladany in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, Nash, in 2017.

In 2024, he participated in the Netflix docuseries Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam. This docuseries sheds light on the rise and fall of boy bands like NSYNC.

The future of *NSYNC

Recently, *NSYNC reunited for a special performance at Justin Timberlake’s concert in LA. The band members also participated in the song Better Place for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. While, as of now, there are no confirmed plans for a full tour or album, the band keeps collaborating and reuniting.

*NSYNC stands out as one of the very few bands that still share a very strong bond after their hiatus. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the same!

