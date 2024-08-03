Justin Timberlake's Driving Privileges Revoked in New York After DWI Hearing? Find Out

Amid a headlining concert tour in support of his latest release, singer Justin Timberlake found himself in a series of legal trouble as he landed in New York for a show. Now, as the singer attended the latest legal hearing for his case virtually, his driving privileges were revoked from the city of New York.

Timberlake virtually appeared in court from Antwerp, Belgium, where he is currently on his ongoing tour. The Can’t Stop This Feeling singer sported a black collared shirt and only spoke twice during the hearing, both times to answer “yes” to the judge's question. Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace indefinitely suspended Timberlake’s license to drive in the city, and the latter’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., told reporters that the suspension is "standard with every DUI."

The Friday hearing also featured Judge Irace criticizing Burke for irresponsible comments made to journalists outside the courtrooms. Asking him to "be more mindful when giving comments,” the Judge argued that Burke’s comments "come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins."

Judge Irace then said that if this continues, he would impose a gag order on the attorney.

This was in reference to Burke’s comments last week, where he told reporters that the police had made "a number of very significant errors". Further attesting that Timberlake was intoxicated on that fateful night, Burke claimed that the megastar should not have been arrested for DWI (Driving while Intoxicated).

Timberlake was pulled over by a police officer in the early hours of June 18 in Sag Harbor. As stated in the charging document, the singer-actor’s eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," with a strong alcoholic odor from his breath. The police informed that Timberlake refused to take the breath analyzer test and also performed poorly on the sobriety test. His mugshot after the arrest went viral on social media, with people mentioning their own takes on the situation

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for August 9.

