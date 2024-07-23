'We're Kicking The Tires': Chris Kirkpatrick Shares His Thoughts On *NSYNC Reunion During Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

Chris Kirkpatrick, a beloved member of the iconic boy band *NSYNC, has recently teased fans about a reunion. He gave this exciting hint during Deadpool & Wolverine's New York premiere at the David H. Koch Theater. Kirkpatrick spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about the band's future, giving fans renewed hope.

*NSYNC reunion talks in progress

Kirkpatrick remains hopeful about a *NSYNC reunion. When asked about the possibility of new music and a tour, he said, "Well, we've been talking about it for a while. We're kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we'll see where it leads." This statement has reignited fans' excitement about the band's possible return.

Justin Timberlake invited former bandmates to join him onstage

The band's journey toward a possible reunion has taken some promising turns. Last year, *NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone collaborated on a new song for Timberlake's film Trolls Band Together. This reunion sparked excitement among fans, who had been waiting for more.

Timberlake fueled reunion hopes in March by inviting his former bandmates to join him on stage during a Forget the World tour stop. They collaborated on the song Paradise from Timberlake's latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. Kirkpatrick reflected on his experience, stating, "I was smiling the whole time! I'm like, 'I miss this so much!' ... Those guys are great."

Kirkpatrick stated, "Hopefully, you know, we're all kind of in agreement that, moving forward, our fanbase and a lot of people still want this." He added, "So we can't disappoint them. So it's not a positive, but it's a we'll see." This cautious optimism implies that, while nothing is set in stone, the band is carefully considering their fans' wishes.

*NSYNC's music in Deadpool & Wolverine

Monday's premiere was special for another reason. The soundtrack to the film Deadpool & Wolverine includes the hit song Bye Bye Bye by *NSYNC. Kirkpatrick expressed his excitement, saying, "When we got the call, like, we sign off on a lot of stuff for the songs and it's like, 'Oh, sign off for this, sign off for this.'"

He said he saw Deadpool and immediately said that he was going to outvote everyone in this band and this song would appear in it. It didn't matter how they were going to vote but he said he would outvote them anyway. He added that they wanted it in the movie.

