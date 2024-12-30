Gal Gadot Reveals Undergoing Surgery for Brain Blood Clot During Fourth Pregnancy: 'All I Wanted Was To...'

Gal Gadot opened up about a scary health challenge she faced during her fourth pregnancy earlier this year. The Wonder Woman star, who gave birth to her fourth daughter in March, revealed via Instagram on Sunday, December 29, that she was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy.

The diagnosis, per Gadot, came after she underwent an MRI to investigate excruciating headaches she had been experiencing, which had her confined to bed for extended durations. “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” Gadot, 39, wrote.

The actress shared that she was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery and also gave birth to her daughter Ori, now 9 months old. “Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance,” Gadot wrote of her infant. She apparently told her husband before she went in for surgery that their daughter would be the light waiting for her at the end of the dark tunnel when she arrived.

The Heart of Stone actress, who shared in her lengthy social media post that she is now fully healed, urged people to listen to their bodies, even to the slightest pain or discomfort, as it can be life-saving.

Furthermore, Gadot shared how she had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in their 30s are diagnosed with a blood clot in their brain. She hoped her post would help create awareness about the condition, as it is largely treatable when identified early.

“If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she expressed.

While initially announcing the birth of her fourth child in March on social media, Gadot did not mention her harrowing medical situation. At the time, the actress, who already shared daughters Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3, with her husband Jason Varsano, only honored her newborn, sharing how her arrival has filled her and her family's hearts with gratitude.

Welcoming her new daughter to the house of girls, Gadot shared that her husband is pretty amazing too.

