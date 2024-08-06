Game of Thrones Prequel a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Teaser Gives First Glimpse of Ser Duncan and Egg

The first teaser trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones spinoff, has been released, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming show.

Posted by Max on X on August 4, the teaser features scenes with Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon Targaryen (Egg), along with action-packed and dramatic moments involving other cast members.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set 100 years before Game of Thrones. The novellas include The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). Check out the teaser below:

Season one of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will adapt the first novella, The Hedge Knight, with future seasons covering the other books. The series follows Dunk, a former squire turned knight, as he embarks on various adventures. Set before Game of Thrones but after House of the Dragon, the show delves into the struggles of ordinary people affected by noble power games.

Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg, who becomes King Aegon V Targaryen. Other cast members include Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

The series explores their adventures across Westeros during the Targaryen dynasty, a century before Game of Thrones. HBO confirmed Claffey and Ansell in the lead roles in April. Claffey is known for Bad Sisters and Wreck, while Ansell appeared as young Cornelius Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Recently, HBO addressed leaked footage from House of the Dragon’s upcoming second season. The company quickly removed the clips and is actively monitoring unauthorized content. The full episode will air on HBO and Max this Sunday.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to premiere in 2025.

