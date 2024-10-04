Garth Brooks Accuser Claims Country Star Made Disturbing Advances About ‘Threesome’ Involving His Wife Trisha Yearwood

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.

A woman named Jane Roe has accused country music legend Garth Brooks of rape and sexual assault, according to a complaint filed on Thursday, October 3. Roe, who began working as Brooks' makeup artist and hairstylist in 2017, claims that the singer made inappropriate comments and sexual advances toward her, even with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

These allegations have received a lot of attention and Brooks has issued a firm response, denying every allegation and labeling them as extortion.

Jane Roe's lawsuit details many instances in which Brooks allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior. According to the complaint, Roe was hired as Brooks' makeup artist in 2017, though having previously worked with his wife, Yearwood, in 1999. In her case, Roe claims that Brooks undressed in front of her, exposing his genitals and buttocks, and made sexually explicit comments.

One of the main accusations is that Brooks expressed a desire for a threesome with Roe and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Roe alleges Brooks made these remarks several times, hinting that she is the third person involved.

"Brooks increased the frequency of his sexually charged conversations with Ms. Roe, and this included his repeated remarks about having a threesome with his wife in which he implied that Ms. Roe would be the third person," Roe stated in her lawsuit.

Roe also claims that Trisha Yearwood, Brooks' wife since 2005, overheard at least one conversation about the threesome comments. According to the lawsuit, Yearwood was present when Brooks made the disturbing remarks, but there is no evidence that Yearwood participated in or supported the conversations.

Aside from the comments about a threesome, Roe claims Brooks made additional inappropriate statements about his sexual activity. She claims Brooks boasted about having sex with many women of different races in various parts of a hotel room.

Garth Brooks responded to the lawsuit by issuing a public statement through PEOPLE on Thursday night. Brooks strongly denied the allegations, claiming that he had been faced with repeated threats and demands for money.

Brooks alleged that for the past two months, he has been harassed repeatedly with threats, lies, and tragic tales about what his future would be if he did not sign a check for many millions of dollars.

He also addressed the idea of paying to get the situation resolved, saying that no matter how much or how little it is still hush money. In his mind, that means committing to behavior he is incapable of, ugly acts that no human should ever commit upon another.

Brooks said that he and his team had already taken legal action against Roe, filing a lawsuit a month ago to counter the allegations. He described the issue as one of extortion and character defamation.

He said that he filed a lawsuit over a month ago to speak out against extortion and character defamation. Brooks said in his statement that he filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

