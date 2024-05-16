9 best Richa Chadha movies and TV shows that you cannot miss
Richa Chadha movies and TV shows are a delight for audiences, as she effortlessly showcases her versatility.
Richa Chadha, who entered the Bollywood scene in 2008 with the film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, has established herself as a versatile performer with outstanding roles. Richa Chadha movies and TV shows have proved her versatility over the years.
Let’s revisit some of Richa Chadha movies and TV shows that have captured the heart of many.
9 Richa Chadha movies and TV shows to binge-watch
Heeramandi
Cast: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal Mehta
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie/show Genre: Period-drama
Release year: 2024
Where to watch: Netflix
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest project, Heeramandi, features a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha. The series revolves around the fictional lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in 1920s to 1940s Lahore. Richa's portrayal of her character, 'Lajjo', has resonated deeply with countless fans.
This marks the second collaboration between Richa and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, following their work together on the 2013 romantic tragedy Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
Fukrey 3
Cast: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma
Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba
IMDB Rating: 5.5/10
Movie/show Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller
Release year: 2023
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, Fukrey 3 marks the return of the beloved Fukrey gang after a six-year hiatus. The ensemble cast includes Hunny (played by Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (portrayed by Varun Sharma), Lali (acted by Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (portrayed by Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (played by Pankaj Tripathi).
Lahore Confidential
Cast: Richa Chadha, Karishma tanna, Nikhat Khan, Alka Amin
Director: Kunal Kohli
IMDB Rating: 2.9/10
Movie/show Genre: Romance/Mystery/Drama
Release year: 2021
Where to watch: Zee 5
In this Richa Chadha movie, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, and Khalid Siddiqui are also seen in key roles, with direction by Kunal Kohli. Richa Chadha portrays Ananya, an Indian spy tasked with infiltrating Pakistan to uncover the financiers behind terrorist organizations targeting India.
The Great Indian Murder
Cast: Richa Chadha · Sudha Bharadwaj ; Pratik Gandhi · Suraj Yadav ; Ashutosh Rana
Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
Movie/show Genre: Action/Thriller/Mystery/Drama
Release year: 2022
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Richa Chadha took on the role of the investigating officer in the series, supported by a cast including Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Paoli Dam, and Shashank Arora. Adapted from Vikas Swarup's acclaimed novel Six Suspects, the series centers on the homicide of a prominent minister's son. Richa Chadha portrayed DCP Sudha Bharadwaj in the series.
Panga
Cast: Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Megha Burman, Jassie Gill
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Movie/show Genre: Comedy/Romance/Drama/Sports
Release year: 2020
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Richa Chadha portrays a Kabaddi player in the movie Panga. Her character, Meenu, serves as Kangana Ranaut's companion on-screen. Meenu epitomizes empowerment, having opted for a path that prioritizes her career in sports.
Madam Chief Minister
Cast: Richa Chadha, Nikhil Vijay, Raviza Chauhan, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi
Director: Subhash Kapoor
IMDB Rating: 4.8/10
Movie/show Genre: Drama/Thriller
Release year: 2021
Where to watch: Netflix
Richa Chadha movie Madam Chief Minister is a political drama depicting the story of an individual from the 'untouchable' caste who rises to success. Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla also feature in the film. Produced by Naren Kumar, Dimple Kharbanda, and Bhushan Kumar, the movie traces the journey of a young woman as she navigates the realm of politics, drawing parallels to the life of Mayawati.
Gangs of Wasseypur
Cast: Atul Shukla; Anurag Kashyap; Sunil Bohra · Manoj Bajpayee · Nawazuddin Siddiqui · Richa Chadda · Huma Qureshi
Director: Anurag Kashyap
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Movie/show Genre: Comedy/Drama/Crime
Release year: 2012
Where to watch: Netflix
Richa Chadha portrayed Nagma Khatoon in the two-part series. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the series revolves around Sardar Khan's quest for revenge against Ramadhir Singh, a shrewd politician and mining magnate who murdered his father. Amidst the conflict, numerous long-standing family disputes come to the forefront, adding intrigue to the narrative.
Masaan
Cast: Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra
Director: Neeraj Ghaywan
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Movie/show Genre:
Release year: 2015
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
At the Cannes Film Festival, the Indo-French production Masaan received two awards. Vicky Kaushal played Deepak, a youth from the marginalized Dom community, whose life undergoes a profound transformation following a tragic incident. Since Masaan, Neeraj has yet to release his second feature film.
Candy
Cast: Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy, Manu Rishi Chadha, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Gopal Datt
Director: Ashish R. Shukla
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Movie/show Genre: Romance/Drama
Release year: 2006
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Candy revolves around the fictional town of Rudrakhand, located somewhere in northern India, an esteemed school conceals numerous dark secrets beneath its facade of discipline. Following the murder of a student found hanging in the woods, Officer Ratna Shankhawar (portrayed by Richa) and Professor Jayant Parekh (played by Ronit) undertake the investigation, each harboring their own hidden depths.
Complicating matters further is the presence of a drug-laced candy being circulated among the students. Richa Chadha is seen in the role of DSP Ratna Shankhawar, a woman adept at balancing her career, personal relationships, and family.
Richa Chadha movies and TV shows have deeply resonated with audiences, capturing the admiration of many. With her remarkable performances, she consistently captivates hearts and leaves a lasting impression on viewers. As she continues to grace the screen, her talent and dedication continue to shine, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha admits not having time to discuss baby names with hubby Ali Fazal: 'I want to continue...'