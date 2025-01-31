General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu Confess Her Love for Dante?

Friday’s General Hospital episode is packed with emotional turmoil and shocking revelations. Lulu Spencer is still in love with Dante Falconeri, but will she find the courage to tell him? Meanwhile, Dante pushes Anna Devane for updates on Sam McCall’s murder case, Curtis plays a dangerous game with Drew, and custody battles heat up between Ava and Sonny.

Laura Collins picks up on Lulu’s unresolved feelings for Dante, but Lulu hesitates to say anything while Dante is still grieving. As Laura offers advice, will Lulu decide to reveal the truth about her love?

Meanwhile, Dante grows frustrated and pressures Anna for details on Sam’s murder investigation. He suspects he’s being kept in the dark—especially regarding Cyrus Renault’s potential involvement. Will Anna come clean, or will she continue to keep Dante at a distance?

Elsewhere, tensions rise as Kai Taylor lashes out at Trina Robinson. While Trina only wants to help, Kai—still devastated by his career-ending injury—directs his anger toward her. Will he regret his outburst and make amends?

Curtis Ashford, convinced he’s ahead in his battle with Drew Quartermaine, may be underestimating his opponent. Drew has proven he’s willing to play dirty, and Curtis’ alliance with Nina Reeves might not be enough to keep him on top. Could Curtis’ confidence lead to his downfall?

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome attempts to downplay her kiss with Ric Lansing, but their chemistry may be impossible to ignore. Even as they focus on the ongoing custody fight, their passionate connection could complicate things further. Kristina Corinthos-Davis, on the other hand, is standing firmly behind Sonny, refusing to believe Ava has any chance of winning custody of Avery.

In another dramatic twist, Brook Lynn Quartermaine seeks out Cody Bell—who may drop a bombshell about Jason Morgan possibly being the father of Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s unborn child. With secrets of her own, Brook Lynn might confess that she gave up Dante’s baby for adoption. How will Cody react, and will he convince her to come clean?

Lastly, Brad Cooper’s over-the-top demands could land him in hot water. Whether it’s related to the upcoming medical symposium in Miami or another unexpected twist, Brad’s latest move may lead to disaster—especially in his love life.

With secrets unraveling, rivalries intensifying, and unexpected confessions on the horizon, General Hospital promises another can’t-miss episode. Will Lulu finally tell Dante how she feels? And as Curtis and Drew’s feud escalates, who will come out on top? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns in Port Charles.

