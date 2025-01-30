General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn’s Confession Change Everything for Chase?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, January 30, reveal a whirlwind of emotions and game-changing decisions in Port Charles. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) faces the difficult choice of whether to confess her child’s adoption to Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), while Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) struggles with his growing guilt over Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) death. Meanwhile, shocking misunderstandings and unexpected alliances threaten to upend lives across town.

Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) worries about Brook Lynn’s decision but ultimately respects her daughter’s right to choose. Brook Lynn finally makes up her mind and prepares to tell Chase the truth—leading to a moment that could change everything for their relationship.

At the boxing gym, Chase momentarily distracts himself from his own heartbreak over his sterility by listening to Dante’s turmoil. With confirmation that Sam’s death was no accident, Dante grapples with his emotions, particularly how they affect his connection with Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening). His unresolved grief might stand in the way of a potential reconciliation with Lulu, who turns to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) for advice. Maxie urges Lulu to stop blaming herself and focus on healing.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) struggles with overwhelming emotions, throwing papers in frustration as she confesses her helplessness. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) steps in to support her friend, offering guidance in the wake of Sam’s tragic fate.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) reassures Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) that he’ll step back if Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) asks—but he also insists on being there for Sasha and her baby while Michael recovers in Germany. Jason’s protective nature sparks confusion when Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) misinterprets a tender moment and assumes Jason is the child’s father, setting the stage for a major misunderstanding.

In Baden-Baden, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Jack Brennan’s (Charles Mesure) unexpected chemistry heats up after she saves his life. Their passionate encounter could lead Carly to ask Brennan for a favor—perhaps urging him to be more careful now that she’s grown attached.

Back in Port Charles, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) are left reeling as they learn that Sam’s death was no accident, fueling their grief and anger.

As secrets unravel and emotions run high, Brook Lynn’s confession could mark a turning point for her and Chase. Meanwhile, Dante, Alexis, and Kristina struggle with their own heartbreaks, and Jason’s protective instincts could create unintended chaos. With so many lives at a crossroads, General Hospital promises plenty of drama ahead—so stay tuned.

