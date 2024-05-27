General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Gets Fatally Shot During Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In Los Angeles

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Johnny Wactor, a former General Hospital actor, was shot and killed on Saturday, May 25, during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt in Los Angeles. He was 37.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street at around 3:25 a.m. Saturday. At the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Per the authorities, Wactor was allegedly shot after confronting three men who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle. The victim, who ABC7 later identified as Wactor, was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he passed away.

The suspects fled the crime scene in a vehicle and have not yet been arrested, the police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Statements from Johnny Wactor’s agent and rep — ‘A Spectacular human being’

Confirming the actor's death to People, Wactor’s agent, David Shaul, remembered him as a “spectacular human being.”

"Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity, and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul said, adding that Johnny would literally give anyone the shirt off his back.

Wactor’s representative, Sarabeth Schedeen, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Johnny Wactor was an extraordinary actor and friend. The world's light has dimmed today. Among his many enviable gifts were generosity, dedication, discipline, empathy, and perseverance beyond compare.”

Johnny Wactor on screen

Wactor played Brando Corbin on General Hospital between 2020 and 2022, appearing in 164 episodes of the long-running ABC soap opera.

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Wactor made his TV debut on Army Wives in 2007, in which he played different guest roles throughout a handful of episodes until 2009. In 2013, Johnny portrayed Johnny in the supernatural drama Siberia, which ran for a single season.

Among Wactor’s other notable TV credits were Westworld, Hollywood Girl, The Passenger, Animal Kingdom, Criminal Minds, Station 19, Age Appropriate, and more. Wactor also appeared in several TV movies, including Disillusioned, Flyover State, The Con-Artist, The Interrogation, Anything for You, Abby, Sisters of the Groom, and more.

Wactor, who had 32k followers on his Instagram, loved the outdoor life, as most of the pictures on his social media were of him enjoying activities ranging from mountain climbing to bronc riding and more.

According to a statement given by Wactor’s mother to Fox News Digital, the actor’s family will bring him back to South Carolina for funeral services.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.