7 Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever movies that define Bollywood’s comedy era

In Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever movies, there is one thing that you will never miss out on, yes that is pure laugh-out-loud comedy. The dynamic duo in Bollywood is known for their hilarious on-screen chemistry. They've graced numerous films together, although not always as leads.

Akshay Kumar, known for his action and comedic roles, often finds himself entangled in chaotic situations. Enter Johnny Lever, the comedic maestro, who elevates the humor with his wacky characters and impeccable timing.

In Akshay Kumar movies, the collaborations span various genres, from laugh-out-loud comedies like Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri to action-comedies like Awara Paagal Deewana, where Akshay Kumar delivers action sequences while Johnny Lever provides slapstick humor. Even in films where Akshay Kumar plays a more serious role, Johnny Lever's presence guarantees comedic relief. Together, they've created a cinematic legacy filled with laughter and entertainment.

7 best Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever movies

Khatta Meetha

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Trisha Krishnan, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Makrand Deshpande, Asrani, Urvashi Sharma

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Khatta Meetha is a satirical comedy starring Akshay Kumar as Sachin, an ambitious but beleaguered contractor. His family, including his relatives played by actors like Johnny Lever, leech off his earnings while his work faces constant hurdles.

Johnny Lever portrays a quirky character, that adds humor to Sachin's already chaotic life. The film explores themes of corruption and family dynamics with a comical touch.

Phir Hera Pheri

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Phir Hera Pheri is one of the best Akshay Kumar comedy movies and is a sequel to the hit comedy Hera Pheri. It reunites the trio of Akshay Kumar (Raju), Suniel Shetty (Shyam), and Paresh Rawal (Baburao) who are once again struggling financially. This time, their woes stem from being conned by a fraudster.

Johnny Lever portrays Munna, a goofy gangster's henchman, who adds another layer of hilarity to their quest to get rich quick. The film follows their comical schemes and misadventures as they try to repay a hefty loan to a dangerous gangster.

Entertainment

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Tamaanaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: YouTube

Entertainment is a laugh riot featuring Akshay Kumar as Akhil, a down-on-his-luck actor. When his estranged wealthy father dies, Akhil expects to inherit a fortune. However, the will leaves everything to a pampered pet dog named Entertainment.

Johnny Lever plays Akhil's loyal but wacky friend who helps him navigate the hilarious situations that arise as Akhil tries to win over the dog and claim his inheritance. The film is a rollercoaster ride of comedy as Akhil resorts to various schemes to win the dog's affection.

De Dana Dan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever’s movie De Dana Dan is a chaotic caper. Akshay Kumar plays Nitin, a down-on-his-luck man who, with his friend Ram (Suniel Shetty), attempts to kidnap a rich woman's dog for ransom.

Johnny Lever portrays Kaala Krishna Murari, a hilariously incompetent hitman sent by a gangster to eliminate Nitin (mistaken identity!). The film unfolds in a series of misunderstandings and comical situations as Nitin and Ram deal with the missing dog, the hitman, and a mistaken kidnapping.

Awaara Paagal Deewana

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrita Arora, Vikram Bhatt

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2002

Where to Watch: YouTube

Awara Paagal Deewana is a masala comedy with action thrown in. Akshay Kumar plays Guru, a flamboyant underworld don. Johnny Lever portrays Chhota Chhatri, a stammering henchman working for the film's antagonist.

Their paths likely cross as Guru navigates a mafia rivalry while Anmol (Aftab Shivdasani), a timid dentist caught in the chaos, seeks normalcy. The film offers a hilarious mix of action sequences by Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever's trademark slapstick humor.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Khanna, Shilpa Shetty

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 1995

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) is an action-comedy film with a twist. Akshay Kumar portrays Karan, a police inspector seeking revenge for his brother's murder. Johnny Lever's role isn't central to the plot.

The story gets complicated when Deepak (Saif Ali Khan), a superstar wanting to experience real-life action for a role, shadows Karan. Hilarity ensues as Deepak's flamboyant personality clashes with Karan's serious demeanor.

Housefull 4

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunku Panday, Ranjeet, Rana Daggubati, Johnny Lever

IMDb Rating: 3.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Housefull 4 (2019) is a reincarnation comedy. Akshay Kumar plays Bala Dev Singh, a prince in 1419, reborn as Harry in 2019. Johnny Lever has a dual role. In the past, he's Bangdu Maharaj, a comical king.

In the present, he's Winston Churchgate, a quirky hotel manager, and Gigli, the princesses' (played by Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda) clumsy maid. The film follows the comedic entanglement of these characters as past relationships resurface in the modern world.

Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever’s movies have that comedic timing and that is pure magic. Kumar, with his deadpan delivery and flair for physical comedy, sets the stage for Johnny Lever's brilliance. Lever's over-the-top character and infectious energy perfectly complement Akshay's straight-man persona. The result? Cinematic gold.

