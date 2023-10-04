Giants fans boo Taylor Swift ad during monday night’s game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

During 'Monday Night Football,' an unexpected problem arose amongst fans over Taylor Swift's concert tour, even though she was not at MetLife Stadium for the Giants-Seahawks game. The problem began when an advertisement for her 'Eras Tour' was displayed on the stadium's large screen, causing fans to express their disappointment.

Taylor Swift's unfavorable reception

As Taylor Swift's image was displayed on the scoreboard, the fans at the game reacted with a loud chorus of boos, indicating their annoyance with the constant promotion of her tour. Social media was quickly flooded with comments from fans expressing their disapproval of Swift's presence, with one Instagram user even saying, "We're done with Taylor Swift." Another fan tagged the NFL in their post and stated, "Stop with the Taylor Swift campaign already."

ALSO READ: ‘I owe you big time’: Travis Kelce gives shout out to Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for playing cupid between Taylor Swift and him

Shifting focus

It was surprising to see the crowd's reaction change suddenly when live footage of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entering the stadium was shown. Fans got distracted from Swift and started talking about the team. Some remarked on the shift in atmosphere, with one person saying that the team had more energy because there was less cheering. Another suggested booing Daniel Jones instead.

ALSO READ: 'The first thought that came to my mind was...': When Taylor Swift talked about inspiration behind her 1989 hit track Clean and getting over break-ups

Football fans have been getting a bit agitated lately as all eyes seem to be on Taylor Swift. She's been spotted at not just one, but two Kansas City Chiefs games, and there's this buzzing rumor suggesting she might be dating Travis Kelce, one of the Chiefs' star players. For die-hard football fans, the game has always been the main event, but Swift's presence in the stands has taken center stage, grabbing headlines and sparking debates. It's an unexpected mashup of the music world and the NFL, and for some fans, it's been a bit overwhelming, leaving them yearning for the days when all the attention was on the game instead of Swift.

ALSO READ: ‘Well, when they stop...': When Taylor Swift addressed why she sings about her haters so much