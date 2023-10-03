'The first thought that came to my mind was...': When Taylor Swift talked about inspiration behind her 1989 hit track Clean and getting over break-ups

Back in 2015, pop-culture phenomenon Taylor Swift got together with her BFF Tavi Gevinson for a heart-to-heart conversation for Elle Magazine. In the interview, the duo touched upon multiple subjects including how to get over a guy and how to not have any regrets. She also spoke about her hit songs Clean and Shake It Off and the messages shared through the lyrics.

Speaking about the songs Clean and Shake It Off, Taylor Swift told Elle Magazine, “Shake It Off and Clean were the last two things we wrote for the record, so it shows you where I ended up mentally. Clean, I wrote as I was walking out of Liberty in London. Someone I used to date—it hit me that I'd been in the same city as him for two weeks and I hadn't thought about it. When it did hit me, it was like, Oh, I hope he's doing well. And nothing else. And you know how it is when you're going through heartbreak. A heartbroken person is unlike any other person. Their time moves at a completely different pace than ours. It's this mental, physical, emotional ache and feeling so conflicted.”

Taylor Swift shared her personal experience of going through a breakup

The All Too Well singer continued to share, “Nothing distracts you from it. Then time passes, and the more you live your life and create new habits, you get used to not having a text messaTge every morning saying, "Hello, beautiful. Good morning." You get used to not calling someone at night to tell them how your day was. You replace these old habits with new habits, like texting your friends in a group chat all day and planning fun dinner parties and going out on adventures with your girlfriends, and then all of a sudden one day you're in London and you realize you've been in the same place as your ex for two weeks and you're fine. And you hope he's fine.”

She also spoke about the negative press she received post-breakup, and added, “The first thought that came to my mind was, I'm finally clean. I'd been in this media hailstorm of people having a very misconstrued perception of who I was. There were really insensitive jokes being made at awards shows by hosts; there were snarky headlines in the press—"Taylor Goes Through a Breakup: Well, That Was Swift!"—focusing on all the wrong things.”

The pop sensation has been making waves with her Eras Tour which will continue till 2024. The tour is set to earn more than a billion dollars in sales.

