‘Girls Night With My Girl’: Christina Hall Leans On Friends Amid Divorce From Josh Hall

Christina Hall is turning to her friends for support after her divorce from Josh Hall. The HGTV star, now 41, took to Instagram on Friday, July 19, to post a glamorous picture of a girls’ night with her friend in Las Vegas.

Divorce announcement and girls' night out in Vegas

In her Instagram post, Christina was wearing an attractive red mini dress together with black strappy heels. She was seen taking a photo with Kristin Rosowski at Wynn Las Vegas outside the Delilah Restaurant. In the photograph, she added the caption, “Girls' night with my girl.”

On July 16, three days before this girls’ night out, Christina had been spotted without a wedding ring in Costa Mesa, California. This followed news that broke recently about her separation from Josh, who is 43 years old, having been married for less than three years. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Josh filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" on July 8, 2024, and also sought spousal support.

Similarly, a source close to Christina claims that she too has lodged papers seeking separation. This announcement by Christina came when she deleted all photos showing her marriage to Josh from her Instagram page. They wedded on October 6, 2021.

Ex-husbands of Christina

The Flip or Flop co-host was formerly wedded to Tarek El Moussa with whom she has two kids- Taylor (13), and Brayden (8). Ant Anstead, who separated from her 4 years ago was her first husband and father of Hudson (4).

Upcoming HGTV series

Christina’s divorce revelation arrives as she is set to appear alongside Josh in their yet-to-be-released reality show called The Flip Off which will be aired via HGTV network.

Advertisement

This program was announced in May 2025 and it would have given fans of Flip or Flop another chance to see her and Tarek together on TV, given that this show concluded in March 2022. The network has not made any statement regarding the implications of the divorce on their forthcoming program.

ALSO READ: Is Bruce Springsteen A Billionaire? Here's What Estimated Report Reveals