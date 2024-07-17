Did Christina Hall Delete Her Wedding Photo With Josh Hall Amid Divorce Filing? Here's What We Know

Just moments after it was made public that Josh Hall had filed for divorce, Christina Hall deleted a wedding photo from her Instagram. The deleted snapshot featured their memorable Hawaii wedding in 2022. Josh Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the divorce filing.

Both parties have reportedly filed for divorce due to prolonged marital disputes that had been ongoing for a while before they decided to part ways.

Christina Hall Deletes Wedding Photo Following Divorce Filing

The former couple was photographed holding hands at their 2022 Hawaiian wedding celebrations in a picture that was taken down by the HGTV star on Tuesday, as per People. They were seen hand-in-hand, laughing in front of the ocean as the sun set.

In her original post dated September 2022, Christina described Maui as a special place and called Josh her dream man. She wrote, "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love." They had a secret marriage on October 6, 2021, and then hosted a destination wedding for friends and family.

However, she kept other pictures with him, such as one from September 2023 while they were standing alongside Fifth Avenue in NYC. Just a few months before their split was announced, Josh Hall posted a photo of them kissing in the ocean during their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a caption that read, “still going strong.”

Advertisement

Christina Hall's relationship timeline

This marks Christina's third marriage, as she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively. In Josh Hall's petition, according to E! News, he asked for alimony but did not want the court to grant spousal support to Christina. He also sought all rights to the HGTV and Discovery Network shows done jointly during their time together, as there was no prenuptial agreement in place.

Furthermore, Josh requested that their assets be divided based on what each spouse owned separately before getting married. Christina also filed her own documents asking the judge not to award him any spousal support, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind this move.

Marriages and Children

Tarek El Moussa (2009-2018) : Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share a daughter, Taylor, aged thirteen, and a son, Brayden, aged eight.

: Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share a daughter, Taylor, aged thirteen, and a son, Brayden, aged eight. Ant Anstead (December 2018-November 2020) : Christina married Ant Anstead later in December 2018. They have a son, Hudson, who was born in September 2019. The couple split in November 2020.

: Christina married Ant Anstead later in December 2018. They have a son, Hudson, who was born in September 2019. The couple split in November 2020. Josh Hall (Secret Marriage on October 6, 2021): Christina and Josh had a secret marriage on October 6, 2021, followed by a destination wedding for friends and family.

Advertisement

Recently, Christina and Josh introduced their new HGTV competition series, The Flip Off, featuring Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

ALSO READ: Christina Hall And Josh Hall File For Divorce Following Prolonged Marital Disputes