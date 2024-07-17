Christina Hall And Josh Hall File For Divorce Following Prolonged Marital Disputes

After nearly three years of marriage, Josh Hall filed for divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall on Monday. They had been enduring marital disputes for a long time, as per reports.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall had marital troubles

A source told People magazine that the couple had been experiencing marital issues well before the news of their split. The source also said that Josh had learned this a long time ago. Another source close to the HGTV host confirmed that she was also planning to divorce.

The couple first married in secret courthouse nuptials in 2021. Later, they had their wedding celebration in Hawaii in September 2022 with family and friends.

In legal papers obtained by the outlet on July 16th, Josh asked for the termination of his union based on “irreconcilable differences” three years and nine months since October 6, 2021, when they wed.

Besides, Josh Hall had requested spousal support from Christina, who stars in shows such as Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and the upcoming The Flip Off series (2025), of which Josh himself is her co-star.

Christina Hall's relationship highlights

In 2021, Hall first made her relationship public with Josh in an Instagram post where she called him her "ride or die," appreciating how he's an unwavering pillar of support.

She again reiterated this point in September 2023 when she penned down a moving birthday wish for Josh on his 43rd birthday. She thanked him for being a protector and a great stepdad. The post included a series of photos highlighting their relationship—them kissing each other on the beach during sunset as well as enjoying a seafood tower among pals. Christina’s caption noted her gratitude towards her husband and father figure to her kids.

After the news of their divorce filing came up, Christina deleted an Instagram picture of their Hawaii wedding celebration, where they were seen hugging each other.

Christina once tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa, co-star of the Flip or Flop show, and Ant Anstead – Celebrity IOU: Joyride host. With El Moussa, she has two kids, Taylor, aged thirteen, and Brayden, aged eight, while she shares Hudson, 4, with Anstead.

Tarek and his current wife, Heather El Moussa, will be competing against Christina and Josh in a new series called The Flip Off on HGTV that was announced in May and is set to debut in 2025. This happens to be the first time the co-parents will be working together after Flip or Flop ended in March 2022, following nine seasons.

Thus far, there has not been any information from the network about what will happen to their planned program on account of the divorce between the Halls.

