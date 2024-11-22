Gladiator II's Fred Hechinger Gushes About Co-Star Denzel Washington; Says Sharing Scenes With Oscar Winner Was an 'Honor'

Denzel Washington is a household around the world today, winning 2 Oscars, and praise from critics and fans alike, it's no wonder that his co-stars have started fanboying around the actor too. White Lotus famous Fred Hachinger recently revealed he couldn't believe his luck that he got to be in a movie with Washington.

In an interview with People Magazine, Hachinger revealed it was a "great honor" to share the big screen with the veteran. He called him a "deep and true actor " and said it was "an immense joy" to work with him. The 24-year-old plays Caracalla, the brutal emperor of Rome alongside his twin, Geta, played by Joshep Quinn.

The White Lotus alum was entranced by Denzel Washington's process on set, saying he got "wrapped up in it." He explained that it was altogether a different feeling reading the script, and seeing it come to life. Hachinger added, "I feel that the scenes were one thing on the page, and then you walk into it and you start to play and stuff comes up."

Gushing about the veteran, he continued, "That's just so of the moment, and that's what it was every day with him. He's just so there." Trying to grasp just how much of a "pinch me" moment it was for him to act beside an icon of Washington's stature, he said it was "beyond" anything he's ever dreamt. He explained, "There are dreams and then there are things that are beyond dreams that you couldn't even dream this up, and working with him in this way felt like that."

Advertisement

The much-awaited movie was released on November 15th, and from the looks of it, the 24-year-old matched the energy of the Flight actor, with critics showering praise for his performance.

ALSO READ: 'It Would Be Amazing...': Paul Mescal Manifests Barbenheimer 2.0 With Potential Gladiator II And Wicked Release Later This Year