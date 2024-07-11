'It Would Be Amazing...': Paul Mescal Manifests Barbenheimer 2.0 With Potential Gladiator II And Wicked Release Later This Year

Gladiator 2 and Wicked are in for another tournament. Paul Mescal has come forward hoping for another Barbenheimer in his recent interview. The actor will be seen next in Ridley Scott’s sequel film.

In the year 2023, Oppenheimer and Barbie created a huge buzz around the global box office which later became a term called Barbenheimer.

Paul Mescal hoping for Barbenheimer 2.0

Recently, when the trailer for Gladiator’s second installment was released, people had no option but just to have their jaws dropped. Talking about the movie, one of its stars has something exciting in mind, which he is manifesting deeply.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Paul Mescal spoke of how his movie might clash with Wicked. The actor further added that this might create another situation like that of Barbenheimer as the audience will run to the theaters for both movies starting from the weekend of Friday, November 22.

Guessing the term that will be given to the clash of Gladiator II and Wicked, Mescal first called it Wickdiator but chose to stick with Glicked.

He further added, “It would be amazing ’cause I think the films couldn’t be more polar opposites and it worked in that context previously.”

While hoping for the best, the All of Us Strangers actor also added that people should come out and watch both movies on their opening weekend.

Advertisement

About Gladiator 2 and Wicked

A trailer for the sequel to one of the legendary movies brought forth by Ridley Scott, Gladiator was recently released. The events in Gladiator II will showcase a storyline years after its first installment that was led by Russell Crowe.

Now in the upcoming movie, Paul Mescal will play the role of Lucius, who was previously portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark. Lucius happens to be the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen. He is also the nephew of Commodus, who was the antagonist of the 2000 movie and was played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Besides Mescal, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 will also star Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and many other acclaimed actors.

Talking about Wicked, the film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. While Grande will play the role of Glinda, the latter will be seen playing the character of Elphaba. Wicked is an adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Advertisement

Besides the two leads, the movie which is directed by Jon M. Chu will also star Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and more.

ALSO READ: Gladiator II TRAILER: Paul Mescal Up Against Pedro Pascal And Denzel Washington In Ridley Scott's Action Epic