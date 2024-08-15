Glen Powell Is Taking No Kiss Backlash For Twisters ‘Very Personally’; Here’s What He Said

The Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones starrer Twisters has been facing backlash from the audience over no kissing scenes between the lead characters. Powell played the role of Tyler Owen in the film, while Edgar Jones donned the character of Kate, who, along with surviving the tornado, let out a fiery chemistry on screen.

Though the romantic tension between the characters is too good to miss, the viewers were disappointed over not a single kissing scene. While promoting his new Audible podcast, the Anyone But You star conversed with Screen Rant, where he reacted to the backlash faced by the film.

While talking to the media portal, the actor claimed that he has been taking the criticism very personally and positively. Powell is glad that people are taking the movie and its characters seriously. The Top Gun: Maverick star revealed, “I'm taking it very personally! I'm sure you've seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts. [Laughs] We had a great time, and I'm really proud of the movie.”

He further added, “I really think that even that [backlash] shows that people care, which is really great. I just love how excited people have gotten about that movie, and Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the gifs.”

Twisters is the second part of the 1996 film of the same name. The movie was declared a box office hit, gaining nearly $313.9 million over its run in theaters. The film has made the onscreen pair of Powell and Edgar Jones popular online for their strong performance delivery. While the criticism has been about not adding a single kissing scene in the movie, the director, Lee Isaac Chung, dished out an explanation over the cut kiss scene between the actors.

Chung stated that the scene was edited before releasing the final cut, as he did not want to dim Kate’s overall arc. The filmmaker also shared that the relationship between the characters is quite strong onscreen and that even without a kiss, they fit well in the storyline.

Twisters took a different take on the narrative that was scripted for the original movie. According to the synopsis of the 2024 film, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.”

It further reads, “As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.”

Twisters will soon be available on streaming platforms.

