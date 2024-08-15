Glen Powell Talks About 'Desperate' Efforts He Made to His Adopt Puppy Brisket: 'He’s A Party...'

Glen Powell recently opened up about his unwavering attempts to adopt his pup, Brisket. The actor shared the same in a feature for Dogue, Vogue’s digital cover project dedicated to "celebri-dogs." With that, Brisket joined the ranks of other pet celebs like Billie Eilish’s dog Shark and Demi Moore’s pooch Pilaf as a cover star.

The accompanying interview with Brisket was published on August 14th, during which Powell expressed how determined he was to get him home. Last summer, while filming Twisters in Oklahoma, Powell came across Brisket's picture on the Labelle Foundation's Instagram page.

He remembered being in a cafe in Enid, Oklahoma, when he saw the photograph quite vividly. This made him record a video and then reach out through social media platforms to all people related to the place from which he adopted the puppy.

Because of his commitment to adopt Brisket, Powell returned home while shooting in Los Angeles. In reflecting on this period of time, Powell considered naming him Enid after the town where he first saw them. However, he finally felt it was more appropriate to call him Brisket instead.

The Twisters star told Vogue that his friends love calling the pup “Brisky” or sometimes even “Brisky Business” because of his lively and outgoing nature. According to Powell, Brisket has boundless amounts of energy and is always keen on making new friends. He said, “He’s a party, so it makes sense."

Powell is always excited to take Brisket everywhere with him, like during the press tour of his new movie Twisters. This likely means that Brisky’s inclusion in future shoots elsewhere, including Atlanta and London. He is comforted by the pup's company during these adventures, especially when he is miles away from him. He said, “It’s really fun having him on that adventure. You’re far away from home, and it’s just nice being able to take on all these adventures with him."

Twisters, starring Glen Powell as Tyler Owens, Kiernan Shipka as Addy, Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, and Anthony Ramos as Javi, is in theatres now.

