'It's So Different By Now': Original Twister Director Feels Glen Powell Starrer Sequel Is Late By 15 Years

The year 2024 looks like a year of sequels with follow-up films like Dune: Part Two, and Inside Out 2 winning at the box-office to upcoming movies like Beetlejuice 2, Joker 2, and more waiting to woo the cine buffs. Twisters 2024 is set to arrive roughly three decades after the original Twister (1996) movie. It is an alternate take of the 1996 box office hit rather than a direct sequel. However, it does not sit right with Jan de Bont, the director of the original Twister.

Original Twister director is not a fan of its new-era sequel

Speaking with ComicBook, Jan de Bont, the director of Twister, said that he feels the sequel should have been done much closer to when the first was released. The new film starring Glen Powell could have been made about 15 years ago in his opinion. He felt that its success was largely due to the perfect combination of visuals and special effects then but now with the change in visual effects becoming cheaper, they are at risk of missing out on what made them special amongst other things. He said, "I think it is a little bit late. I think it should have been done 15 years ago."

He continued, "It's so different by now. I think my movie would be really hard to remake, and why would you want to remake it anyway? What would you improve?"

De Bont added that sometimes it might be better not to touch something at all or instead make a real sequel instead of a completely different storyline. He shared his thoughts stating, "Sometimes you have to also let things alone."

Recap-ing Twister (1996) as its sequel starring Glen Powell arrives

The original Twister will be available in 4K Ultra HD from July 9th. The synopsis of the film is described as: "Two storm chasers on the brink of divorce must work together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes." Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, and Cary Elwes starred in the film.

The upcoming sequel is titled Twisters. The official description of the Universal Pictures movie reads, "Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Twisters is a present-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister that made about 500 million USD worldwide in the year of its release. The 2024 version is helmed by Minari director Lee Isaac Chung and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones from Normal People, Glen Powell from Anyone But You, Kiernan Shipka from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and more. It is set to arrive in theatres on July 19th, 2024.

