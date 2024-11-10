GloRilla Celebrates As Taylor Swift Shares Her Song With Sexyy Red: 'Big Stars Love Me'

GloRilla has been receiving recognition from “all the big stars," including Taylor Swift, who recently shared the rapper's song on Instagram. The 25-year-old rapper expressed her excitement upon learning that Swift used her song WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME featuring Sexyy Red in a video teasing the return of the Eras Tour with Olivia Benson (Taylor's cat) in her arms.

To GloRilla’s surprise, she couldn’t believe when she saw on her phone that on October 18, the 34-year-old Swift posted the video and stated that it made her feel great saying that the most famous people support her work. On November 8 at the Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California, the TGIF rapper told People magazine, "I just was tweaking. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. All the big stars love me.’ I felt good."

In the video, Swift can be seen cradling Olivia while walking through an empty Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the song can be heard in the video. The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker captioned the clip “Back in the office,” hinting at her return at the Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red took to X, where she also expressed some love for Swift. She reposted the clip and wrote, "Okayyyy @taylorswift13" with a bunch of heart-eyes emojis.

Swift's boosting the song from the rapper's debut album Glorius, helped it gain some much-needed recognition, which eventually enabled it to perform well on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to number 29.

It's been a successful year for the Wanna Be rapper as she also received the Big Femme Energy award at the Give Her FlowHers gala, as well as a nomination for the 2025 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song where for the track Yeah Glo!

The Blessed rapper described this as a turning point in her career as she went viral by having Rihanna use her song in a video and partying with Beyonce, she felt on top of the world while still being quite humble and grateful for the work she has done so far. Alongside GloRilla, Jill Scott, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Doechii, Lady London, and Nija also received awards for their outstanding success in show business.

