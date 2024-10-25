Is GloRilla Pregnant? Rapper Leaves Fans Confused With Viral Baby Bump Post

GloRilla is just glowing due to her success, or is it because of her pregnancy as well? The singer shared a picture of herself with a baby bump, surprising netizens, which led many of her followers to think that the bump was fake. She then later claimed that it was real.

The debate started when GloRilla posted a picture wearing an off-white jumpsuit that showcased her seemingly being pregnant. The singer shared this image on Instagram on October 23.

Netizens were quick to take over social media platforms to talk about it. A person wrote, “She trolling for Halloween (season).”

Another person online said, “It took me 9 months to look like that how you get big asf literally in two days.”

Many people claim that they saw the singer shortly before she posted that picture, and she did not appear pregnant. A person on X claimed, “This was glorilla not even 2 weeks ago you lot are too gullible.” Another person typed, “Girl, you was not pregnant last week at homecoming in Huntsville Alabama don’t play with me sis lol.”

The singer had to come into the field and clear up that she was not faking it. Glorilla took to X and wrote, “Why would I be wearing a Halloween outfit dis early? Be fr.”

TGIF singer later posted another picture on Instagram and X with actor Da’Vinchi. She seemingly wore the same off-white jumpsuit, and the actor appeared to be cradling her bump as he stood behind her. On X, in a separate post, she tweeted, “I’m letting yall know now ion play about my baby daddy stamp dat.”

But despite her clearing the air, many people are still not convinced, and they are questioning her about it as well on online platforms.

As far as her professional front goes, she continues to impress audiences with the songs and the fashion statements she makes at various major events and also during her concerts.

GloRilla dropped her latest album, Glorious, on October 11, 2024. The album also consists of her hit song TGIF, among many others.

