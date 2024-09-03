Beyoncé Links Up with Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Weeks After the Two Requested Queen B to Add Them to Her 'Close Friends'

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla redefined aura by rocking perfect all-white ensembles during their girls' night out. Queen Bey took to Instagram to share snaps of her quality time spent with the Wanna Be rappers, just a month after they requested to join her 'close friends' list.

On August 30, the Single Ladies hitmaker posted on Instagram a sneak peek into their night, where she, Megan, and GloRilla huddled together, dressed to slay as usual. In one of the pictures, Beyoncé was seated in the middle, wearing a custom crochet Les Fleurs minidress and headpiece as the trio brightened up the moment further with their wide smiles.

Megan, 29, who previously collaborated with Beyoncé on the Grammy-winning Savage Remix, stunned in a white minidress, flaunting a silver necklace. Meanwhile, Gloria Hallelujah Woods, professionally known as GloRilla, 25, wore a white lace catsuit and threw up a peace sign while sitting contentedly next to the Halo singer.

While Woods hasn't had her dream collaboration with the Say My Name singer yet, she has previously paired up with Megan Thee Stallion in Accent and Wanna Be, also featuring Cardi B.

Earlier, Megan and GloRilla were on the Close Friends Only podcast on Instagram. Megan cutely requested the multi-Grammy winner in that podcast to let her and the Yeah Glo! rapper into her 'Close Friend' list. The Hiss rapper said, "Beyoncé, if you have a Close Friends, could you please put me and Glo in it?"

Speaking on the podcast, both rappers expressed their awe of Queen Bey, with Megan confessing, "Talking about Beyoncé still makes me nervous." Megan also jokingly warned anyone who might speak ill of the Texas Hold 'Em singer, referring to them as a "hating-a** h**," emphasizing her deep respect and love for the superstar.

The Mamushi hitmaker stated, "I just feel like I'm so cool now because I've seen Beyoncé a few times."

The two rappers had reposted the same photo on their Instagram pages, with GloRilla expressing how much she loves the trio, and Megan sharing a short video of the two of them screaming with joy. The No Bih rapper said in the podcast that meeting the Cowboy Carter singer twice felt "like I leave my body and go to heaven."

Following Rihanna jamming to her song, GloRilla seems to be winning as her wishes of being kin with Bey came true. And as the Otaku Hot Girl hitmaker celebrates her big win being close friends with Beyoncé in real life following the success of her album Megan, she also gears up for a September 6th release titled Neva Play with RM of BTS.

