Golden Globes 2024: A-listers seen enjoying the night at pre-awards party; here's who attended

The Golden Globes 2024 weekend was kicked off at one of LA’s iconic hotels- Chateau Marmont. W Magazine’s Best Performance Issue party was the celebration that officially started the celebratory weekend and a lot of celebrities were seen joining in on the fun. Here are some of the hottest celebrities that were spotted on Friday night.

Quinta Brunson

The star and creator of Abbott Elementary appeared at the W Magazine’s Best Performances party. The comedian, actor, producer, and writer has garnered a lot of attention and won awards for her performance in Abbott Elementary, including a Golden Globes award and a Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023. She is also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her performance in Abbott Elementary.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner was also seen at the party in an adorable black minidress. The actress, known for her roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna, has been nominated for the Golden Globes award twice for her two outstanding performances. She was awarded a Golden Globe last year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series for her role in Ozark.

Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage was also present at the W Magazine’s Best Performances party. The star has had four Golden Globe nominations to date, one of which he won in 1996 for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. This year, he is nominated for a fifth time for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his performance in Dream Scenario.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone looked adorable in her party outfit on Friday. The actress has had multiple Golden Globes nominations till date and won in 2017 for her performance in La La Land. This year, she is nominated for two awards for her roles in the movie Poor Things and in the series The Curse.

Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie was also present at the party donned in a stunning black mini dress. The actress has previously had three Golden Globes nominations, but never won. But this year, she has a great shot at securing the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for her outstanding performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Some of the other stars present at the party were Tobey Maguire, Storm Reid, Laura Harrier, Danielle Brooks, Tinashe, Natasha Lyonne, Gabrielle Union, and Addison Rae. Greta Gerwing, who is also nominated for two Golden Globe awards for the Barbie movie was also present at the party as was Willem Dafoe who is nominated for his role in Poor Things.

