Golden Globes 2024 predictions: Who will win from the glittering list of nominees

The stage is ready for the Golden Globes Awards. This prestigious ceremony recognizes the artistic excellence of movies and TV shows, and on January 7, the coveted golden statuettes will be awarded.

Having some free time, we thought it would be fun to try and guess the winners for the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Join us as we navigate the list of nominations to present you with a possible winners list of the top 6 categories at the illustrious Golden Globes gala.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Nominations

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original/ Paramount Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Pinkvilla prediction: Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese appear to be the two big contenders for the Best Motion Picture (Drama) accolade with Oppenheimer looking marginally stronger than the latter.

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Nominations

Barbie (Warner Bros)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

American Fiction (MGM)

Pinkvilla prediction: No contest here. With the kind of critical and commercial success that Barbie commended, looking at other nominees would be tough for the 300-person voting body at the Golden Globes.

Best Actor (Motion Picture Drama)

Nominations

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Cillian Murphy (Openheimer)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Pinkvilla prediction: Like Barbie in the above category, Oppenheimer in this category of award remains undefeated. Cillian Murphy who played J. Robert Oppenheimer in the titular film is most likely to take home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) Award.

Best Actor (Motion Picture Musical or Comedy)

Nominations

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Matt Damon (Air)

Joaquin Phoenix (Baeu is Afraid)

Jeffery Wright (American Fiction)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Pinkvilla prediction: Paul Giamatti could receive the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Category nod for playing the bad-tempered history professor in The Holdovers. The film was released on October 27 in the USA and made it to the list of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

Best Actress (Motion Picture Drama)

Nominations

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Great Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Cailee Spaney (Priscilla)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Pinkvilla prediction: Lily Gladstone and Greta Lee will vie for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama Award. While Greta Lee won raves for playing Nora Moon in Past Lives, Lily Gladstone made the character of Mollie Burkhart her own in Killers of the Flower Moon opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical)

Nominations

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Pinkvilla prediction: Margot Robbie might have to cheer on Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things or vice versa. All eyes will be on the two actresses who probably gave one of the best performances of their lives yet in the past year.

Other major award winners of the night could be Ryan Gosling in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in Barbie, Christopher Nolan in the Best Director Motion Picture (Drama) category for Oppenheimer, and Greta Gerwig in the Best Screenplay category for Barbie.

