Golden Globes 2025: 10 Viral Moments From The Show; Elton John’s Eyesight Joke to Nikki Glaser’s Parody of Wicked’s Popular Song

The Golden Globe Awards is not simply about who won in which category but how the award night also brings in a lot of memories that are remembered for years. To have a look at the moments that were captured live this year, some of which made a few laugh while some other stage presence left almost everyone in awe, we have come up with a list that will surely intrigue you.

Get ready to witness the 10 viral moments from this year's Golden Globe Awards and hop on our train of great memories.

10 Viral Moments from the Golden Globes 2025

Elton John's eyesight

Elton John addressed the concerns about the decline in his eyesight.

Presenting the award for the best original score—motion picture, with Brandi Carlile, the 77-year-old musician cleared the air in his own satirical way, stating, "There have been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight, and I just wanted to reassure everybody that it's not as bad as it seems."

He, however, then added, “I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna.”

Demi Moore award acceptance speech

Demi Moore gripped everyone’s heart while playing Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance and she won them again while accepting the award for the feature.

"I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore stated.

The actress then recalled the words of a producer, who told her she was a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago. Per her, the scripts of The Substance came to her at a perfect time, through which she showed that she was not done yet.

Sofia Vergara over Jodie Foster's win

Sofia Vergara was seen shouting, "No, no, not again!" as Jodie Foster went on stage to collect her award.

Foster won the accolade for Limited Series, Anthology Series, and Made-for-TV Movie following her performance in True Detective: Night Country, during which the Modern Family actress was even seen shouting, "Give me one!" as she also stood up from her sitting arrangement.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who have always kept a low profile since the time they first romantically linked back in April 2023, were seen sitting together at the award ceremony.

Zendaya sparks engagement rumors

Zendaya dragged everyone’s attention to her looks as she wore an orange fitted gown, having a bob haircut. But most importantly, she was even seen having a jewel on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumors with Tom Holland.

Vin Diesel says hi to The Rock

Another big moment that will surely stay with everyone for the whole year was when Vin Diesel took to the stage to present the award for the 2025 show and showed a very kind gesture towards his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.

"Hey Dwayne," Diesel was seen saying, looking at The Rock. Moreover, Johnson too had a pretty smile on his face, responding to Diesel.

Selena Gomez's kind gesture for wheelchair-bound girl

Selena Gomez was seen skipping interviews to click pictures with a very young wheelchair-bound girl. Gomez showed this sweet gesture while being on the red carpet of the event, where she was nominated for Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez.

Jennifer Coolidge on Hollywood men

As Jennifer Coolidge got on stage to present the Globe for Best Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Television Series, she also gave a shout-out to the men in Hollywood.

"Tonight, I have the incredible honor of recognizing the men who had the daunting task of carrying the weight of an entire series on their shoulders," she stated, adding, “Believe me, it’s not easy."

Coolidge also mentioned that the men in Hollywood have to “pretend to be nice to everybody" they meet.

Colin Farrell wins for The Penguin

While Colin Farrell went on to have a rare win for his leading role in The Penguin in a superhero series, Cristin Milioti, who played the character of Sofia Falcone, lost to Jodie Foster.

Both Ferrell and Milioti were hugely appreciated for their roles in the aforementioned series, which happens to be a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Nikki Glaser does Wicked’s Popular parody

Nikki Glaser playfully poked fun at the musical Wicked, coming up with a parody of its track, Popular. The host of the night was even seen wearing the pope’s miter as a prop on stage during her performance of Popular.

