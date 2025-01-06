Golden Globes 2025: Fernanda Torres Wins Best Female Actor For I’m Still Here; Find Out Her Connection to Award Show

Fernanda Torres first swept the audience off their feet with her performance in I’m Still Here and now, with her moving speech, as she grabbed a Golden Globe, winning the award in the Best Female Actor-Motion Picture category.

But this win seems to be a special one because her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, was reportedly the first Brazilian actress to be nominated for the prestigious awards for her work in Central Station (released in 1999), making Torres the second one to have garnered the nomination.

The Tapas & Beigos gave an inspiring speech when she took the stage. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that she was not preparing anything as she was already “glad.” She continued saying that it was an incredible year for performances by females and that multiple actresses were present there, whom she admired a lot. She dedicated her award to her mother.

Torres shared that her mother was there “25 years ago. And this is like proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments like this amazing story. There’s something that is happening now in the world with so much fear.” She added that this is a movie that assisted them in thinking about how to “survive” in hard times like this.

