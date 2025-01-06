Golden Globes: Top 10 Controversial Moments Over The Years That Went Viral; Ricky Gervais’s Monologue To Cate Blanchett’s Drunk Speech

The Golden Globes is considered one of the biggest award ceremonies in Hollywood that celebrates excellence in film and television. But every now and then, the platform turns controversial, be it over an actor’s speech or some unexpected and heated exchange.

The netizens sure know how to make the best out of these mishaps — by creating hilarious memes. This list includes some of the most controversial moments from the Golden Globes over the years that became an internet sensation.

Ricky Gervais’ monologue

The British comedian known for his sharp wit and humor became the talk of the town when he brought his cheeky humor on stage at the 2020 Golden Globes. Year after year, Gervais famously held a beer in one hand and delivered unfiltered and unapologetic punches at the cost of several A-list celebrities.

The Office (British version) alum did not hold back while poking fun at the egos of some elites and the double standards of their industry. Nothing was off limits when he took the stage, and celebrities like Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Bruce Willis had to face some piercing punchlines. However, the Golden Globes 2020 was his final hurrah, and the attendees were glad about it.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's gossip session

Besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez exchanging gossip was definitely the highlight of Golden Globes 2024, with a special shoutout to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's viral PDA-filled awards night.

If you are on the internet, you already know the moment that got everyone practicing their lip-reading skills. As per a professional lip-reader, Gomez was talking about her interaction with the Dune actor and his beauty-mogul girlfriend.

Jennifer Coolidge’s relatable acceptance speech

The actress was awarded at the Golden Globes 2023 for her performance in The White Lotus. In the middle of her emotional speech thanking show creator Mike White, she blurted out a zinger that was relatable to the core. “My neighbors are speaking to me about things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!” she said at the time.

Cate Blanchett's Drunk Speech

In the 2014 Golden Globes, the actress was honored for her performance in Blue Jasmine. During her acceptance speech, she revealed that her celebration started way before she received the award, referring to the vodka she had earlier that evening.

She hilariously gave a shoutout to a famous LA landmark and ended things with a crass joke about Judy Garland. Later in interviews, Blanchett confirmed that she was intoxicated and hoped she didn't "do too many" regretful things.

Sandra Oh calls out Emma Stone for whitewashing role in Aloha

Sandra Oh co-hosted the 2019 Golden Globes alongside Andy Samberg and delivered punchlines after punchlines. Most famously, she called out the La La Land actress nominated for her role in Aloha, in which Stone, who is white, portrayed a half-Asian character.

At the end of the punchline, someone shouted an apology, which wasn’t captured on camera. Stone later confirmed that it was her spontaneous reaction.

Beyonce being fashionably late

Despite being nominated in the best original song category for her work in The Lion King’s Spirit, Queen Bey chose to skip the beginning of the 2020 ceremony and sneak in just before her award was being announced.

She entered when Kate McKinnon introduced Ellen DeGeneres for the Carol Burnett Award. Although the Single Ladies hitmaker did not win the award, her iconic sneaky entrance is one of the best moments of the Golden Globes.

Seth Meyers calls out Hollywood

Meyers took center stage at the 2018 ceremony when the infamous MeToo Movement was in full swing, and the industry’s known faces like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were among the perpetrators. Meyers addressed the subject with humor and called out the predatory past and present of Hollywood. “It’s time to address the elephant not in the room: Harvey Weinstein,” he famously quipped at the time.

Jennifer Lopez and Jeremy Renner

Probably the most hilarious and controversial moment of Golden Globes history was when Renner slyly checked out his co-presenter JLo and passed a comment to everyone’s surprise. When the duo was deciding who should open the envelope, the singer asked if she could do it. “I’ve got the nails.” The actor then took a peak at her plunging neckline and said, “You’ve got the globes, too.” Although the audience gasped, Lopez was more flattered than offended.

Jodie Foster (sort of) came out of the closet

The actress received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and notoriously “came out” during her acceptance speech. Although Foster was technically out and identified as lesbian since the “Stone Age,” she took the stage to talk openly about her personal life and acknowledged her ex-partners and other loved ones.

Tina Fey and Amy Pohler

After Ricky Gervais, if there’s anyone who brutally roasts people while keeping the humor intact, it is this iconic duo. These two have delivered every time they’ve come together on stage, so it’s hard to pin down one iconic moment out of so many. At the 2014 award ceremony the actresses flawlessly roasted celeb A-listers like George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and others.

“Gravity is nominated for best film. It’s the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.”