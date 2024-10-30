Gotham Awards 2024: Anora Leads Nominations; Check Out Full List HERE

Gotham Awards nominations include some of this year’s best releases, including Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers from Amazon MGM Studios, which has earned a Best Feature nomination. Sean Baker’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning Anora has earned nominations in four prominent categories, including Best Feature, Best Director, Outstanding Lead Performance for Mikey Madison, and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Yura Borisov.

Historical drama Nickel Boys, another Amazon MGM production, has bagged Best Feature and Best Director categories, and Brandon Wilson got one for Breakthrough Performer. Until last year, the Award show spotlighted indie-centric and low-budget films rather than expensive and extravagant ones. However, the budget cap set for eligibility was removed this year, opening an equal opportunity to bigger-budget studios and streamers.

Netflix’s His Three Daughters starring Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon has also earned nominations for Best Director and Outstanding Supporting Performance (Natasha Lyonne) categories. The Piano Lesson’s Danielle Deadwyler bagged a nomination for Best Supporting category.

Jeffrey Sharp, president of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, announced the nominations and clarified their selection process. He noted that the nominating committees prioritized “independent perspective” while selecting the nominees. “This year’s nominations celebrate voices from across the globe, embodying the growing embrace of international cinema by audiences everywhere,” he added.

Check out the complete list of nominations below:

Best Feature

Anora

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, producers (NEON)

Babygirl

Halina Reijn, director; David Hinojosa, Julia Oh, Halina Reijn, producers (A24)

Challengers

Luca Guadagnino, director; Luca Guadagnino, Rachel O’Connor, Amy Pascal, Zendaya, producers (Amazon MGM Studios)

A Different Man

Aaron Schimberg, director; Gabriel Mayers, Vanessa McDonnell, Christine Vachon, producers (A24)

Nickel Boys

RaMell Ross, director; Joslyn Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, David Levine, producers (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Best International Feature

All We Imagine as Light

Green Border

Hard Truths

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Vermiglio

Best Documentary Feature

Dahomey

No Other Land

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Stephen Maing, Brett Story, directors; Samantha Curley, Mars Verrone, producers

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Sean Baker, Anora (NEON)

Guan Hu, Black Dog (The Forge)

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow (A24)

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Screenplay

Between the Temples, Nathan Silver, C. Mason Wells (Sony Pictures Classics)

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping (Utopia)

His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs (Netflix)

Janet Planet,Annie Baker (A24)

Breakthrough Director

Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls (Juno Films, Inc)

India Donaldson, Good One (Metrograph Pictures)

Alessandra Lacorazza, In the Summers (Music Box Films)

Vera Drew, The People’s Joker (Altered Innocence)

Mahdi Fleifel, To a Land Unknown (Watermelon Pictures)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (A24)

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (A24)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths (Bleecker Street)

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl (A24)

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight (IFC Films)

Mikey Madison, Anora (NEON)

Demi Moore, The Substance (MUBI)

Saoirse Ronan, Outrun (Sony Pictures Classics)

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Yura Borisov, Anora (NEON)

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow (A24)

Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters (Netflix)

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing (A24)

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist (A24)

Adam Pearson, A Different Man (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry, The Fire Inside (Amazon MGM Studios)

Breakthrough Performer

Lily Collias, Good One (Metrograph Pictures)

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside (Amazon MGM Studios)

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Izaac Wang, Dìdi (Focus Features)

Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)