Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Movies; Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 2 to Jr NTR’s untitled action-drama

Prashanth Neelakantapuram popularly known as Prashanth Neel is renowned for many power-packed action-thriller South movies. Whether it is the 2014 release Ugramm or the Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, the celebrated filmmaker has time and again proved his extraordinary talent by delivering blockbuster hits. Currently, the filmmaker is busy juggling between several projects in the pipeline.

Yes! you read that right! The KGF director has some really exciting movies lined up. The list of Prashanth Neel's upcoming movies includes Salaar: Part 2, Bagheera, and NTR 31.

PRASHANTH NEEL UPCOMING MOVIES

Salaar: Part 2

The first on the list of Prashanth Neel's upcoming movies is one of the most awaited pan-India films, Salaar: Part 2. After the massive success of the first installment, the Prabhas starrer is anticipated for a theatrical release in 2025.

If reports are to be believed then Salaar 2 will delve further into the conflict and tension between Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characters in the movie, maintaining its close continuation with the first part of the franchise.

As per sources, the shooting of the film is anticipated to begin in Chennai and Hyderabad. Prabhas and Prithviraj will commence shoot from the mid of June 2024.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also featured Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, and Madhu Guruswamy, among others in crucial roles. It will be exciting to see if there will be any new faces joining the original cast of the Saalar franchise.

Watch the trailer here!

The plot of the movie focuses on the journey of two friends turning into enemies. It unfolds within the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar and premiered on December 22, last year. The film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Bagheera

Written by KGF director Prashanth Neel, and directed by Dr Suri, the film will feature Ugram star Srii Murali in the lead role. The Kannada action entertainer will also feature Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyut Kumar, and Garuda Ram among others in pivotal roles.

Under the banner of Homable Films, the film is slated for its theatrical release on 07 Jun 2024.

Last year, the teaser of Bagheera was unveiled on December 17 to celebrate Shrii Murali’s birthday. The 26-second-long teaser showcased a glimpse of the raw and riveting drama that the film promises.

Watch the thrilling teaser here!

Intrigued by the teaser? Then you better mark your calendar to witness the grand film.

NTR 31

Last but not least, the KGF director is collaborating with the South superstar Jr NTR. Reportedly, the team of NTR 31 will start the shoot sometime in October this year.

NTR 31 marks the first collaboration between NTR and Prashanth Neel. The film is being co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Although the makers haven't revealed any specifics yet, rumors are swirling around about the possible participation of Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra. However, there has not been any official announcement regarding this yet.

During the promotion of Salaar, Prashanth Neel talked about this particular project and expressed his enthusiasm for working with the RRR actor.

Further, he emphasized that the film will showcase a different side of emotions compared to all his previous works.

Let us know in the comment section which one from the list of Prashanth Neel's upcoming movies you are most excited about.

