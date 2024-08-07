Ryan Reynolds Attends It Ends With Us Premiere To Support Blake Lively; Actress Says, 'It's The Best' To Have Him By Her Side

After Blake Lively supported Ryan Reynolds at the New York City premiere of his film Deadpool & Wolverine last month, it was time for the latter to return the favor to his wife on Tuesday, August 6, at the premiere of her upcoming movie It Ends With Us. And he did not disappoint.

The actor was up and front at NYC’s AMC Lincoln Square to celebrate Lively’s new movie, and she couldn't be more grateful for the gesture. “It's the best” to have him by her side, the Gossip Girl alum exclusively told People.

She also discussed her character Lily Bloom with the publication, saying, “This movie is about the people who love her [Lily] and support her along the way.” Lively said she is “so grateful” to feel those supportive sentiments at the premiere of the film as well.

At the event, the actress paid homage to Britney Spears by wearing a vintage Versace gown the singer wore in 2002. The dress was the “actual” gown Spears wore over 20 years ago, Lively, 36, told People. She explained her sartorial decision to wear a piece previously worn by the singer in an Instagram tribute to the “ultimate queen.”

Sharing a picture of Britney in the dress on her Instagram story ahead of the event, Lively wrote: “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy, and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

To double down on her Womanizer singer-inspired look, Lively styled her curly hair in soft waves, matching Spears’ hairstyle when she wore the ensemble to Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show more than two decades ago. Reynolds, for his part, donned an olive green suit with a floral boutonniere—a nod to Lively's character, who works as a florist.

Besides Reynolds, Lively and her co-stars Justin Baldoni, Brendon Skelnar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Isabella Ferrer, and Alex Neustaender received support from Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, Baldoni’s wife Emily Baldoni, and more. Colleen Hoover, who wrote the bestselling 2016 novel that the film is based on, also attended the premiere.

Lively’s new movie, opening in theaters on August 9, tells the story of budding florist Lily Bloom, who finds herself caught between her teenage love, Atlas Corrigan (played by Skelnar), and her current beau, neurosurgeon Ryle (played by Baldoni). The latter directed the film in addition to starring in it, with a script developed by Christy Hall. Lively also served double duty, acting as an executive producer besides playing the leading lady.

