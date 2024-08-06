‘Been Extremely Busy’: It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Shares Update on Her Next Book Release

Colleen Hoover, renowned for her prolific work in the romance genre, hasn’t published a new book since her 2022 novel It Starts With Us, a sequel to her 2016 bestseller It Ends With Us. The film adaptation of It Ends With Us, directed by Justin Baldoni, is set to release on August 9. Hoover, who serves as a co-executive producer alongside Blake Lively and Baldoni, is making a significant departure from her usual writing career.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hoover revealed that she hasn’t written in the past 18 months due to feelings of guilt. She explained that her absence was due to a shift in focus and an extremely busy schedule, with most of her recent efforts dedicated to the It Ends With Us movie adaptation, which she described as a "masterclass in filmmaking." This new venture into the film industry has been both rewarding and enjoyable for her.

Hoover’s positive experience with the film has sparked her interest in future film projects. She expressed a desire to be more involved in upcoming film adaptations, driven by her newfound appreciation for the filmmaking process. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await news of her next novel, hoping she will return to writing soon.

In a recent interview, Colleen Hoover discussed how her writing has been influenced by significant personal developments in her life. She revealed that she had temporarily paused her writing due to these events but assured her fans that she has no intention of abandoning her writing career. Hoover acknowledges that the time to return to her craft hasn’t come yet, but she is confident that it will.

Hoover’s writing approach differs from that of many other authors. While some follow rigid schedules and meticulous planning, Hoover has adopted a more intuitive strategy. She admitted to “ignoring every rule, every writing rule, every piece of advice” because she believes structured approaches hinder her creativity. Instead, she trusts her intuition, which she feels has guided her successfully.

Hoover emphasizes the importance of internal drive in her writing process. She explained that she writes only when compelled by a strong inner urge. She acknowledges that if this motivation doesn’t align with a deadline, she might be late for work. Hoover believes that the essence of her writing is to produce novels she is excited to read, rather than succumbing to peer pressure or external expectations.

Although Colleen Hoover has experienced writer's block in the past, she acknowledged that these periods are never easy. She revealed that there have been times when she didn’t write for up to six months, which can lead to frustration and self-doubt. Despite this, Hoover remains optimistic, recalling that similar spells of idleness have always eventually ended, allowing her to return to her work.

Currently, Hoover is managing a busy schedule that includes organizing the fifth and final edition of her romance novel festival, Bonanza. She is also looking forward to the release of a film adaptation of her work.

