Grey's Anatomy Star Natalie Morales Will Go From Being Recurring To Core Cast Member In Season 21; Details Inside

Natalie Morales made a guest appearance in Grey's Anatomy season 20 as the new pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Monica Beltran. As reported by Variety, the actress has now officially joined the cast of the long-running ABC drama for Season 21.

Morales is guaranteed to appear in six episodes, with options available for more. In season 20, Monica was all about focusing on her job but was convinced to mentor Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) to help him find a pediatric fellowship.

As for her personal life, she admitted going through a messy divorce and appeared to be a potential love interest for both Winston (Anthony Hill) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), paving the way for a love triangle that could be catastrophic.

ABC Network’s official description of the character says Dr. Beltran is a pediatric surgeon and at the top of her game. She’s beloved for her “great pragmatism and level headedness” and has a savvy bedside manner. However, she never sees eye to eye with her colleagues and holds the ability to do anything to help her children.

Morales has impressive credit, including appearances on shows like Dead to Me, The Morning Show, Abby, Bojack Horseman, The Newsroom, and Girls, among others. She has starred in films like Netflix's No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Self-Reliance, and My Dead Friend Zoe.

In the upcoming season of the Shonda Rhimes-created ABC Network show, Ellen Pompeo will reprise her role as Meredith Grey. She’ll be joined by Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, and many others.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will premiere on ABC on September 26.